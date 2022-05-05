On March 30, Fairfield Glade Community Club announced that Fairfield Glade Police Chief, Mike Williams, accepted a position with the Tennessee Board of Regents as assistant vice chancellor/chief of police of Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.
This is an extraordinary professional opportunity for Chief Williams and reflects how highly respected he is within the law enforcement community throughout Tennessee.
While we on the board of directors all are proud of Chief Williams and wish him only the very best in his new and exciting opportunity, we are very sad to see him leave the Fairfield Glade community.
When Chief Williams became our chief of public safety seven years ago, we were all very impressed by his long list of professional accomplishments in the United States Marine Corps and his numerous assignments with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
He quickly refocused his leadership skills as a dedicated law enforcement professional toward building a team of exceptional law enforcement professionals that would deliver world-class police services for the Fairfield Glade community.
We are all aware of the state, national and international honors that our Fairfield Glade Police Department has received under Chief Williams’ leadership, such as becoming only the 25th law enforcement agency out of more than 600 agencies in Tennessee to be dual accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation program.
By all accounts, he has accomplished his objectives with flying colors and has delivered on providing a textbook example of 21st-century community policing.
More importantly, Chief Williams has instilled in every member of our Fairfield Glade Police Department what it means to “serve” our community.
Chief Williams has led by example with his personal support of the Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition; he implemented the Fairfield Glade Police Department Citizens Academy; created the Fairfield Glade Police Department Auxiliary; has volunteered his personal time as a member of the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club; worked with Fairfield Glade Resident Services; and, is a founding member and current board of directors president of the Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade.
On behalf of the members of the Community Club board of directors, your fellow Community Club team members and a grateful Fairfield Glade community, we salute your service to our community.
We will always honor the sacrifices you have made, and we will cherish the memories of the time we shared together.
Thank you for a job well done!
May God bless you and protect you as you serve the citizens of the state of Tennessee!
2022 board of directors
election process
The Community Club Election Committee will be announcing the beginning of its 2022 Fairfield Glade board of directors election process in May. This year we will elect one director-at-large, the interval owner (timeshare) representative to the board, and the developer (declarant) representative to the board.
The seven members of the board of directors are each elected for a three-year term. They are eligible to serve two terms, are required to be a member in good standing and must have owned real property in Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to taking office at the annual membership meeting on Sept. 16.
The Fairfield Glade Community Club is a Property Owners Association, and each membership parcel is allocated one vote in the election process.
Applications to be considered as an at-large candidate will be available beginning on Monday, May 9, and must be submitted by noon Friday, June 3.
The interval owner (timeshare) representative to the board is nominated by the Timeshare Associations’ presidents, and the developer (declarant) representative to the board is nominated by the declarant.
A Meet-the-Candidates event is scheduled for Thursday, July 28.
Electronic balloting begins on Monday, Aug. 8, and ends on Friday, Sept. 2, at 11:59 p.m.
The results of the election are announced at the 2022 annual membership meeting, starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Newly elected members of the board of directors begin their term of office at the annual membership meeting and participate in the election of the board of directors officers immediately following the annual membership meeting. Officers of the board of directors serve for a one-year term.
Food & Beverage Update
In response to comments from our members looking for a variety of dining options, this winter we tried a different approach with some new dining options, using both the Stonehenge Grille and The Center.
Theme Nights like Mardi Gras Night and Island Night on Mondays from 4-8 p.m. were offered at Stonehenge Grille.
We also held a chicken & pasta night at Stonehenge Grille, a Christmas brunch at The Center, a New Year’s Eve dinner at Stonehenge Grille, and our Easter brunch at The Center.
Other special events, like Mother’s Day on May 8, will be provided by our Stonehenge Grille team at The Center.
On the first Sunday of each month, we are offering a buffet brunch from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and a dinner buffet from 4-9 p.m.
Project Updates
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Racquet Center renovation. Once we have warmer weather, we plan to install landscaping and pave both Racquet Center parking lots with a crossover area at the north end.
Robin Hood Park expansion. Initial construction bids have been received for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project for a pavilion with restrooms, bocce courts and hard surface paths. Based on the initial bids, we will be re-evaluating the timing of our next steps in the process and may consider deferring some work until next year due to rising construction costs.
Marina Dock Expansion. The project includes the addition of 20 slips at the Dartmoor Marina and eight additional slips at St. George Marina. The installer will begin positioning docks at St. George next week and then will move on to Lake Dartmoor.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation. We continue to work with the architect and have received cost estimates for the alternative renovations to update the Heatherhurst snack bar area. Since the cost estimates are within our budget of $350,000, we have engaged our architect to finalize plans so we can get final costs from our contractor. Actual construction will be deferred until the end of the 2022 golf season.
Druid Hills Project. The Druid Hills Advance Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community. The team has interviewed candidates for the Druid Hills Food & Beverage subcommittee, and seven members have been approved.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team by emailing druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is available on the Community Club website, fairfieldglade.cc.
At the April 28 board of directors meeting, the board approved two purchase requisitions for the Fairfield Glade Police Department as follows:
• Two used police vehicles, $48,000
• One used police vehicle, $27,000
That is our April update from Across The Board.
