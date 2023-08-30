The board continues the search process to identify and select our new general manager.
We expect the search process will take several months.
2023 annual membership meeting
As a reminder, the 2023 annual membership meeting will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 in The Center.
At the membership meeting, Scott Hartema and Greg Jones will be declared duly elected and seated on the board of directors, each for a three-year term of office.
Additional information regarding Mr. Jones and Mr. Hartema is posted on the Community Club’s website.
Bobby Jones Links update
Another successful fish fry was held at the St. George Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 13, with just over 100 attending.
A final fish fry is planned for Sept. 10.
In addition, there will be an oyster roast and low country boil on Sept. 24 at the St. George Pavilion.
The Stonehenge Grille is now offering daily themed specials, which you can view on the F&B Facebook, or watch for the weekly F&B eblast.
One final item: The snack bars are now offering salads along with their normal menus.
Lifeguard strategy
The Community Club continues to work diligently to recruit, select and train lifeguards as we move toward the implementation of our lifeguard program.
As a reminder and a reassurance, all pools will operate as they have in the past for members and guests with no interruptions. The Tennessee Health Department does not require lifeguards at the marinas.
Strategic planning update
We continue to work with Private Club Associates on their comprehensive strategic planning engagement, to deliver a strategic plan document designed to grow, change and evolve with time.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among similar communities and an examination of our facility use data, along with forecasting of future needs.
A regular membership communications plan is also a component of the planning process.
The PCA team previewed a draft of the 2023 strategic planning members survey report and the proposed vision statement, mission statement, and brand positioning statement with the board of directors and the strategic planning committee on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The final 2023 strategic planning members survey report is expected sometime in September.
Our new strategic planning committee is engaged with PCA and once our strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership, and approved by the board, the committee will be charged to develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board to recommend annual revisions to the plan document.
Members who would like to share comments regarding the Strategic Planning Initiative can email strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the strategic planning team is also available on the Community Club website.
Druid Hills project
The Druid Hills project team continues to work on the planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
Both parties, Fairfield Glade Holdings and the Community Club, have executed the Simultaneous conveyance of real property agreement documenting the transfer of the .706 acres of Community Club property to Fairfield Glade Holdings in exchange for the 8.568 acres of Fairfield Glade Holdings property to the Community Club.
Once the property transfer transaction closes and we receive the deed, initial work on the Druid Hills driving range will begin.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills steering committee and subcommittees by emailing druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Druid Hills Project is also available on the Community Club website.
Emergency Services Complex update
Representatives from the Community Club board of directors, the fire department and their board of directors, and the major capital projects committee are meeting regularly.
The preliminary requirements for both tenants of the Emergency Services building have been identified and a preliminary space plan is being reviewed.
That is our August update from Across the Board.
* * *
At the board of directors meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Board approved a motion that the Vista and the Glade Sun be given permission to provide additional copies of the current edition of their newspapers at The Center, the Library/Multi-Purpose Building and at the Administration Building.
The following two purchase requisitions were also approved:
Water remediation/Racquet Center — $75,000
St. George Marina renovation — $369,783
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.