As we continue our return to business-as-usual we want to remind everyone that we need to remain vigilant as we interact with others in public, even if we have been vaccinated.
While we encourage everyone to be vaccinated, not everyone will choose to do so, and not everyone you encounter when you are in public will be vaccinated. Remember, using any of our Club facilities or attending planned events is your personal choice and only you can gauge how comfortable you feel in doing so. The most reliable source of information affecting your personal health is your primary care physician or health care provider.
Support From Our Representatives
The board of directors deeply appreciate the support we received from Speaker Cameron Sexton and Sen. Paul Bailey as they supported the enactment of state legislation to limit the liability of the Community Club in legal actions.
The Tennessee Governmental Tort Liability Act limits the Club’s liability to $300,000 for individuals, $700,000 for individual incidents, and $100,000 for property damage. These new limits are similar to those for municipalities and will allow the Community Club to reduce our Commercial Liability insurance coverages, but more importantly it protects the Community Club from excessive and potentially devastating legal actions.
This is another example of how fostering a positive, constructive, and cooperative, relationship with our state and county representatives is in the long-term best interests of our Community Club members.
Opportunities That Lie Ahead
As we look to the future, we would like to share a couple of thoughts that will guide us as we shape our future.
First, as a community, we will need to invest in our future. If we really want to shape the future of our community, we need to focus our efforts on attracting new residents in what will be called “the post-COVID environment.”
Contemporary facilities, whether they are renovated or newly constructed, high-speed internet access, and monitoring the emerging trends of other large master-planned communities will be critical to our success in attracting new residents.
Second, we need creative thinking. In partnership with our developer, we need to continue work on developing and implementing a Community Master Plan that contains a balanced growth strategy with a blend of both residential and commercial development complimenting the natural beauty of The Glade.
Third, we need to practice disciplined fiscal responsibility. This Board, and future Boards will need to continue their focus on disciplined fiscal responsibility with the priority on a pay-as-we-go strategy and manageable debt to fund future capital projects. We know how to do this, and we have demonstrated our ability to control expenses, so planning for and controlling our expenditures will allow us to live within our means.
Finally, we need to continue to improve communications in all areas. We invested a great deal of time and effort in our community communications efforts during the coronavirus timeframe.
We will continue our focus on open and honest messaging and will seek additional opportunities to explain why it is important for us to take action on a particular topic.
Major capital projects updates
Mirror Lake entertainment area — We are pleased to report that the overwhelming response to the new Mirror Lake entertainment area, known as The Grove, has been positive.
We will be adding additional food vendors as needed to meet any increased demand from event goers. We are all looking forward to an exciting summer entertainment season.
Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation — We continue to experience strong support and usage of the newly renovated Stonehenge Grille.
Racquet Center Renovation — Construction on the Racquet Center renovation project is proceeding. Exterior stonework has been completed. Interior work is progressing well with tile work and flooring being installed. Members using the Racquet Center facility will continue to use the original Pro Shop as a temporary entrance and check-in location during construction.
Robin Hood Park expansion — The newly refurbished existing pavilions at Robin Hood Park were ready and reopened for Memorial Day activities. We have started the initial planning for the next phase of the park expansion project and look forward to additional community amenities in time for Memorial Day next year.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse Renovation — We are reviewing alternatives to update the Heatherhurst Snack Bar area.
At the June 24 board of directors meeting, the board approved the installation of a seawall on common property on Lake Sherwood at 54 Cheshire Terrace.
They also approved a purchase requisition in the amount of $3,500 for a survey of the Robin Hood Park property.
That is our June update from Across The Board.
