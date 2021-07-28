Law Enforcement Accreditation
Often when an avid sports fan speaks highly of their favorite team, we say they bleed the color of their team. For instance, if a University of Tennessee fan sings the praises of one of UT’s sports teams, we say that fan bleeds orange and white.
This month’s Across The Board message is going to bleed blue, and, yes, our comments this month come from a group of avid fans of our Fairfield Glade Police Department. We are exceptionally proud of our Police Chief Mike Williams and the team of dedicated law enforcement professionals he has assembled.
In May of 2019, we were pleased to announce that our Fairfield Glade Police Department under Chief Williams’ leadership, became only the 35th law enforcement agency out of over 600 Tennessee agencies to achieve Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies accreditation.
CALEA is an internationally recognized accreditation commission that derives its credentialing authority from the four major law enforcement professional membership organizations.
The Commission was created to develop a set of universal law enforcement standards and accreditation processes by which law enforcement agencies at the local and state levels can demonstrate voluntarily that they meet professional gold standards in public safety.
This year the Department successfully completed its two-year re-accreditation assessment. This is an extraordinary accomplishment for a department our size.
This week Chief Williams met with the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program and was notified that our Fairfield Glade Police Department would be recommended for state accreditation, making our police department only the 25th dually accredited agency in the State of Tennessee.
The Board of Directors, on behalf of the members of the Fairfield Glade Community Club, thank Chief Williams for his exemplary leadership, and his command staff of Major Wes Pemberton, Captain Mark Rosser, and Lieutenant Kate Self for their outstanding efforts to make these achievements possible.
Now we have two highly respected law enforcement accreditation agencies certifying what we already knew, “Our Fairfield Glade Police Department is an example of the best in 21st-century community policing, led and staffed by an exceptional team of dedicated law enforcement professionals.”
Officer Recognition
The Board of Directors also joins the Fairfield Glade Police Department in the belief that it is critically important to recognize our officers, their actions, and outstanding efforts in service to our community. In keeping with this belief, we will be recognizing the outstanding life-saving efforts of three members of our police department.
On Sunday, May 30, 2021, units from our Fairfield Glade Police Department were dispatched to Markham Lane in Fairfield Glade. Officers were being dispatched to an unresponsive male who was not breathing. Robert Ellis, age 67, was experiencing a major cardiac event. His wife, Georgie, was starting CPR when Fairfield Glade officers arrived at the residence. Sergeant James White, Officer Stephanie Pencka, and Officer Donnie Hammons arrived on the scene within 5 minutes of the 911 call. Our officers began life-saving efforts by performing CPR and attaching the Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Our officers continued CPR and delivered a shock from the AED. Cumberland County EMS units arrived on the scene and our officers assisted Cumberland County EMS in preparing Ellis for transport.
Chief Williams stated, “There is no doubt that the quick response of these officers contributed to saving Mr. Ellis’ life. Our officers are prepared to perform these life-saving measures 24 hours a day 7 days a week.”
Sergeant James White, Officer Stephanie Pencka and Officer Donnie Hammons will receive the Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Lifesaving Award.
Chief of Police Resolution
This morning the Board of Directors will also be considering a Chief of Police Resolution that will document the delegation of Powers, Duties, and Responsibilities to the Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Chief of Police. The Resolution will become a governing document for the Department and is consistent with the administrative best practices associated with our CALEA accreditation.
Here are the latest updates on our Major Capital Projects:
• Mirror Lake Entertainment Area
We continue to experience a strong positive response to the new Mirror Lake Entertainment area, known as The Grove. We will be adding additional food vendors as needed to meet any increased demand from event-goers. We continue to enjoy an exciting summer entertainment season.
Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation
The newly renovated Stonehenge Grille continues to experience strong support and usage.
Racquet Center Renovation
Construction on the Racquet Center Renovation project is nearing completion on the new addition. Once the new addition is complete, renovation work on the existing original Pro Shop area, temporary entrance and check-in location will begin. We are optimistic that the project may be completed by Labor Day, depending on the weather and material availability.
Robin Hood Park Expansion
We have started the initial planning for the next phase of the park expansion project and look forward to additional community amenities in time for Memorial Day next year.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse Renovation
We have received the latest revisions to the initial architectural drawings and are reviewing alternatives to update the Heatherhurst Snack Bar area.
Druid Hills Golf Complex
Recently we announced the formation of a Druid Hills Advanced Planning Team as the first step of the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community. Additional information concerning the Druid Hills Advanced Planning Team will be announced soon.
At the July 22, Board Meeting the Board approved the donation to Veterans Memorial & First Responders for In-Kind Parking Lot Paving on Behalf of Rogers Group and a Resolution regarding the FG Police Department Chief of Police.
The following Purchase Requisitions were also approved:
• Beachwood Drive/Lane Sewer Extension - $54,440
• 2021 Ford F150 4x4/Sanitation - $37,647
• Painting Exterior of Racquet Center Indoor Courts - $32,500
That is our July update from Across The Board.
