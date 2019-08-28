We are more than pleased that the county has reinstated their EMR program. We once again want to emphasize this is a county program and it encompasses the entirety of Cumberland County, including Fairfield Glade. It is not under the control or guidance of our FG Volunteer Fire Department, which we believe is a positive. Our volunteers have enough on their plate, the county is better suited for this type of program. We presently have three certified EMR individuals who are living in FG and are part of this county program. As true volunteers, they happen to also be members of our local FG Volunteer Fire Department. We are looking for more residents who are willing to step up and become part of this county program. To help in this goal we have adopted a tuition assistance program to help offset the expense of the certification. If any resident is interested, please contact our administration office for details of this program. The more resident county certified EMRs we have, the better.
Strategic Planning Committee
On Thursday, Aug. 15, SPC presented the final town hall meeting on their strategic plan and I want to thank them for a job well done. If you were unable to attend the meeting, we ask that you go to our web page where the video of their presentation is available. Please view the video and give the SPC any input, recommendations and ideas you may have as they are planning to make a final presentation to the Board and the membership at our Annual Meeting on Sept. 20. We need and want your input.
Food & Beverage
Also at the Annual Meeting, we will be hearing from our F&B Committee on their recommendations on what they feel should happen with our F&B department to get more in line with what the membership wants. They have been working extremely hard on a very difficult problem, one that has been in the forefront for the last several years. This information is something that the members should hear so they can give feedback to the Board on this important issue.
Town Hall with Representative Rose
On Aug. 29, Congressman John Rose will be holding a town hall at the CCC at 2 p.m. We look forward to hearing from Congressman Rose and what he has to say. We are extremely fortunate that he is willing to take time out of his busy schedule to come, listen and talk to the residents of Fairfield Glade and hope to have a good turnout for this town hall.
At the Board of Directors Meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 22, the Board approved a resolution setting aside approximately two acres south of the current Robin Hood Park for the purpose of a Veterans and First Responder Memorial.
Also approved at this meeting was a request from Cumberland County United Fund organization to conduct their annual door to door campaign from Sept. 27–Nov. 15.
The following purchase requisitions were also approved:
• Racquet Center - Architect & Engineering- $50,000
• Conceptual Plan Renderings for Phase 1 & 2 of Robin Hood Park- $600
• Heatherhurst Bunker Project- $460,000
That's it from Across The Board!
