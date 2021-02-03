New Year’s greetings!
We want to begin this month’s Across the Board message with our sincere wishes to everyone in our Fairfield Glade family for a happy and healthy New Year.
We are optimistic that 2021 will be a much better year than 2020.
As we look ahead to 2021, we are encouraged by early indications that the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to increase and the potential for a return to some level of normalcy is in the near future.
We are also encouraged by the indications that the strength of our 2020 financial performance has exceeded our expectations, positioning the Community Club to take advantage of additional financial opportunities.
COVID-19 Update
While there is good reason to be optimistic that we may soon be able to see the end of the COVID-19 nightmare, we are reminded that remaining vigilant is critical to our success, even if you have been vaccinated.
So, please wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your social distance, and please wait on attending any social gatherings.
If you feel sick, get tested. If your test is positive, follow the isolation and quarantine protocols.
Vaccination availability has been a topic of some discussion, and earlier this month there was some consternation over the confusion associated with the first offering of the COVID-19 vaccine to those older than the age of 75.
The criticism that the first day of vaccine distribution for 981 doses by the Health Department did not run smoothly and appeared to be disorganized was appropriate.
Since then, procedural changes have been implemented, including a process to schedule appointments for administering vaccinations, and a process to be added to a waiting list for scheduling appointments.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information
If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination process, the Cumberland County Health Department has opened an information line at 931-707-9007.
The information line will be available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Those with general questions about COVID-19 may call the COVID-19 public information line toll free at 1-877-857-2945 or 1-833-556-2476 between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling
You can contact the Cumberland County Health Department at 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment for a first-dose vaccination until the current supply is depleted.
Reminder: You may need to try several times to be connected.
COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting List (Online)
Tennessee Health Departments, including the one here in Cumberland County, are now allowing eligible individuals to register online for an appointment waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations.
This is a process to get on a waiting list for an appointment, not an actual appointment.
If you are currently eligible to be vaccinated here in Cumberland County, you can go to www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority to register for the vaccination appointment waiting list.
There are also a couple of other important pieces of COVID-19 information we would like to share.
First, the COVID-19 vaccine supply is still very limited, and Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different rates, depending on supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and the number of individuals in each phase.
The Health Department will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as increasing vaccine supplies become available and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan.
Second, the Tennessee Department of Health is solely responsible for the procedures and the strategy for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for the entire state. This responsibility covers the allocation of vaccine doses, the locations for distribution of the vaccine, and the procedures for administering the vaccinations.
Third, at this time the Health Department has authorized the CVS and Walgreens Pharmacy organizations to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities like Uplands, Life Care and Good Samaritan Society.
Pharmacies are not vaccinating members of the public at this time.
Fourth, the board of directors has communicated on more than one occasion through our Cumberland County officials to the Health Department that the Community Club is eager to provide whatever assistance is needed to aid in the vaccination of residents by offering the use of our facilities, providing staff to assist in the control of crowds and traffic, and making our communications network available for the distribution of critical information.
We have also offered to solicit members of the Fairfield Glade community who self-identify as retired medical professionals and are willing to volunteer to assist the Health Department in the vaccination process.
We have received confirmation that our offer of assistance has been shared with Health Department officials.
We can assure you that we all share your vaccination concerns. We would like nothing better than to be able to provide a convenient opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to every member of the Fairfield Glade community interested in receiving one.
If we are given the opportunity to participate in the vaccination effort, we will do everything in our power to ensure the maximum number of residents are able to receive the vaccine.
At the end of this month’s Across The Board message, we have included a link that will connect you to a variety of COVID-19 information including vaccination information and contact information for Health Department officials.
FGRS COVID-19
Support Program
Fairfield Glade Resident Services is now providing COVID-19 support to those residents in Fairfield Glade who are quarantined in their homes. FGRS is able to deliver prescriptions, fresh meals from our local restaurants and groceries to help residents of Fairfield Glade.
FGRS believes that it is important to people’s health that they stay comfortable in their own home until the need to be quarantined has expired.
If you would like to use the delivery service or know of a friend or neighbor who could use this help, please call the FGRS Delivery Hotline at 931-335-9945 for further information.
Flu Season Reminder
It is not too late to consider getting your annual flu shot to minimize the effects of being exposed to someone else with the flu. Every step we can take to protect ourselves, our family, our friends, and our neighbors is important.
Project Updates
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion. Construction on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion will continue through the winter months. Work on the pathways from the parking areas into the gathering area, as well as the plaza in front of the pavilion, will occur weather permitting and based upon contractor availability.
Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation. Construction on the Phase II project to expand the Stonehenge kitchen and the exterior renovation is under way and will continue through March. We expect to reopen the Stonehenge Clubhouse with the reopening of the Golf Course on April 1.
Racquet Center Renovation. Construction on the Racquet Center Renovation project is proceeding, and demolition of the existing clubhouse structure has been completed. Members using the Racquet Center facility will continue to use the original Pro Shop as a temporary entrance and check-in location during construction.
Robin Hood Park Expansion. The initial clearing and the Phase I planning process is proceeding. The initial clearing of the area is nearly complete, and the Phase I projects that include refurbishing of the existing pavilion and facilities, in addition to creating a new parking lot will proceed as the Peavine Rd. work is completed in the area.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse Restrooms and Pro Shop. Renovation of the restrooms and the Pro Shop at Heatherhurst is proceeding on schedule. The restrooms are complete with the exception of a few final touches. Construction in the Pro Shop is on schedule with carpeting scheduled for installation in early February followed by fixtures. We expect to be able to reopen the Clubhouse with the new restrooms and Pro Shop on or around March 1.
At the Jan. 28 board of directors meeting, the board approved the revised 2020 capital budgets — 2020 carryovers as follows:
• Sewer, $172,800; final capital budget, $1,052,800
• POA and Amenities, $525,473; final capital budget, $4,346,475
The board also approved the following purchase requistions:
• New Case 580SN loader/backhoe for wastewater, $108,479
• New Case 580SN loader/backhoe for wastewater, $104,948
• Druid Hills Pool plumbing and filters, $56,000
• 2021 walking trails, $62,000
• Golf Course improvements/projects, $35,000
• RobinHood Park parking areas base, $33,000
That is our January update from Across The Board.
Coronavirus Information Document:
