New year’s greeting.
We want to begin this month’s Across The Board message with our sincere wishes to everyone in our Fairfield Glade family for
a happy and healthy new year.
As we look forward to the beginning of a new year, many of us will once again feel a sense of renewed optimism.
We will have a sense that better days are ahead and that the future is bright. We all share that optimism and look forward to what lies ahead in 2022.
We know we will face continued challenges, and the road ahead may have a bump or two, but we remain cautiously optimistic that better times and brighter days are ahead.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus variant concerns, expected supply chain delays, and the very real concern over rising prices, we are optimistic that 2022 will be a much better year than 2021 with a return to some level
of normalcy in the near future.
2022 financial outlook
As we mentioned last month, we finished 2021
with very strong financial performance allowing the Community Club to add additional funds to our reserve balances for future projects and rainy days, as well as paying off The Center loan this spring.
As we look forward into 2022, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able
to maintain our current
financial performance trends.
We are, however, well aware that the uncertainties associated with unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain, will more than likely result in negative impacts on both the availability of certain goods and services, as well as increasing the cost of the goods
and services that are available.
Furthermore, we expect that the current conditions in the labor market will persist well into 2022, resulting in a need to increase our focus and expenses associated with recruiting and retaining high quality members for our Community Club team.
Food & Beverage update
We have heard comments from many members expressing the desire to have a variety of dining options.
This winter we are trying a different approach with some new dining options, using both the Stonehenge Grille and The Center.
At Stonehenge Grille, we have introduced a Sunday brunch from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
We have gone back to our regular a la carte menu after 2 p.m. on Sundays, given low activity levels and comments from our members.
Theme Nights like Italian Night and Steak Night have been offered on Monday from 4-8 p.m.
We also held a Christmas Brunch at The Center on Dec. 19, and a New Year’s Eve Dinner at Stonehenge Grille.
Other special events like the Super Bowl, Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day will be provided by our Stonehenge Grille team at The Center or Stonehenge Grille.
High-speed broadband grant survey
Recently we distributed a message from Ben Lomand Connect with information regarding their effort to apply for a federal grant to expand high-speed broadband access in Fairfield Glade.
The Community Club board of directors believes that expanded access to high-speed broadband is critical for our members, and we strongly support this effort.
Your participation in the grant application process is completely voluntary.
There are a number of important facts that the board of directors would like to stress:
• The Community Club does not have a financial relationship with Ben Lomand Connect, nor is the Community Club receiving any financial compensation for informing our members of this effort by Ben Lomand Connect.
• The Community Club will have no access to any information collected. All information collected as part of the broadband user survey is between the user and Ben Lomand Connect.
• There is no guarantee that this effort will be successful, and any informa-
tion on the status of the application process should be directed to Ben Lomand Connect.
• Should Ben Lomand Connect be successful in receiving the grant, the fiber optic network would be installed at no cost to the Community Club, and it would be up to each individual property owner to decide if they want to subscribe to the high-speed broadband service.
• Any questions or comments regarding the grant application process, the broadband user survey and its results, or the submission of grant application support letters should be directed to Ben Lomand Connect at communitysupport@benlomand.net/.
Project Updates
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Racquet Center renovation.Construction on the Racquet Center Renovation project has been completed. This spring we will move the parking lot utilities underground, add parking lot lights and pave both lots.
Robin Hood Park Expansion. We are proceeding with the planning for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project with architect and engineering services for the pavilion with restrooms, bocce courts and hard surface paths. We look forward to these additional community amenities being completed this year.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation. We continue to work with the architect to review alternative renovations to update the Heatherhurst 19th Hole area.
Once we have received cost estimates for the alternatives, we’ll be able to make a decision on the extent of the renovations.
Actual construction will be deferred until the end of the 2022 golf season.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills Advance Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
We have scheduled another Town Hall meeting at The Center on Jan. 31 from 2-4 p.m. to present the results of the existing clubhouse assessment.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team by sending email messages to the Planning Team at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc/.
Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is available on the Community Club website.
At the board of directors meeting on Thursday, Jan. 27, the board approved two purchase requisitions: a Ford E-250 Van for Facilities Maintenance, $48,000; and golf carts at Heatherhurst, $223,654.
That is our January update from Across The Board.
