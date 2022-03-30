Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.