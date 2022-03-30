Cautious Optimism
It has been one month to the day, Feb. 24, since our last Across The Board message.
During that month’s time, we have witnessed some of the worst examples of man’s inhumanity to man since the days of World War II.
We have also witnessed the best of humanity, as humanitarian relief efforts have warmly welcomed and provided all the necessities of life for millions of refugees fleeing the horrors of war.
While this sudden instability on the world stage is thousands of miles away, the economic impacts of actions and reactions are being felt right here in Fairfield Glade.
Continued instability on the world stage will only further complicate the already anticipated volatility in the economy caused by unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain and inflation-driven price increases.
Fortunately, as we finish the first quarter of 2022, the Community Club remains in a very strong financial position.
Our financial performance is positive, our reserves are healthy, we have our line of credit in place, and we remain on track to pay off The Center loan in May, making the Community Club debt free.
We are well-positioned to be able to respond to the anticipated volatility in the economy, unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain, inflation driven price increases, and we are also positioned to take action if necessary, in a challenging labor market.
We will proceed into the second quarter with cautious optimism, while remaining focused on building for the future of Fairfield Glade.
Humanitarian Relief Donations
Many of us have been moved to make individual donations to help with the humanitarian relief effort.
It is very important to do your homework and research the websites, the organizations, and the method you use to make your donations.
Scammers are out there and will take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself. Be especially leery of telephone or email solicitations you may receive to contribute to the relief effort.
Your individual donation to a reputable relief organization is always the safest way to help those in need.
Upcoming Activities
In the near future, we plan to send letters to all property owners who own a lot or home adjacent to a Community Club-owned lot, to encourage them to purchase our lot and merge it with their lot to reduce our inventory of non-dues-paying lots.
This program for adjacent lot owners must also meet our lot merger standards before a sale will take place. This will not only reduce our inventory of non-dues paying lots, but will result in larger parcels, more likely to encourage the construction of additional new homes.
The Get Involved Expo will be from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in The Center.
This event is being sponsored by Good Samaritan Society, Fairfield Glade, and admission is free. Representatives from Fairfield Glade clubs and many non-profit organizations in Cumberland County will be available to provide information and volunteer opportunities where members can get involved and have fun, while giving back to the community.
From the number of political signs appearing along Peavine Rd., it is evident that the 2022 election season is upon us. The Cumberland County and the 13th Judicial primary elections will be May 3. Then on Aug. 4, the Cumberland County general election, the state primary election and judicial retention questions will be on the ballot.
Finally, on Nov. 8, Election Day ballots will be cast for our Tennessee governor, Tennessee Senate and House, and the U.S. House.
The names on the political signs may change, but political signs on Peavine Rd. will be with us for a while.
As a reminder, the Fairfield Glade sign policy prohibits displaying of political signs within Fairfield Glade.
The Community Club Election Committee will be announcing the beginning of our 2022 Fairfield Glade board of directors election process in May. This year we will elect one director-at-large, the interval owner (timeshare) representative to the board, and the developer (declarant) representative to the board.
Members of the board of directors are elected for a three-year term. They are required to be a member in good standing, and to own real property in Fairfield Glade for a least three years prior to taking office at the annual membership meeting on Sept. 16.
Food & Beverage Update
In response to comments from our members looking for a variety of dining options, this winter we tried a different approach with some new dining options, using both the Stonehenge Grille and The Center.
We will offer our Easter brunch at The Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
Theme nights like Mardi Gras Night and our Island Night from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 28, are also being offered at Stonehenge Grille.
We held a Chicken and Pasta Night at Stonehenge Grille, a Christmas brunch at The Center, and a New Year’s Eve dinner at Stonehenge Grille.
Other special events like Mother’s Day will be provided by our Stonehenge Grille team at The Center.
Project Updates
Here are the latest updates on our Major Capital Projects:
Racquet Center renovation. Construction on moving the Racquet Center parking lot utilities underground is complete. The parking lot lights became operational by March 4. Once we have warmer weather, we plan to install landscaping and pave both parking lots with a crossover area at the North end.
Robin Hood Park expansion. We are proceeding with the planning for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project with architect and engineering services for the pavilion with restrooms, bocce courts and hard-surface paths. Construction bids for the project are due March 31. We look forward to these additional community amenities being completed this year.
Marina dock expansion. The marina dock expansion project includes the addition of 20 slips at the Dartmoor Marina and eight additional slips at the St. George Marina. Installation of the docks started this week.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation. We continue to work with the architect and have received cost estimates for the alternative renovations to update the Heatherhurst snack bar area. Since the cost estimates are within our budget of $350,000, we are now able to move forward and have a purchase requisition this morning (March 24) for the final architectural and engineering drawings. Actual construction will be deferred until the end of the 2022 golf season.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills Advance Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community. The Team is interviewing candidates for the Druid Hills Food & Beverage subcommittee next week.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team by sending email messages to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is available on the Community Club website.
At the board of directors meeting Thursday, March 24, the board approved the following purchase requisitions:
New odor control system for London Court SPS, $39,620
Two floating aerators for wastewater treatment plant, $30,000
2022 Prestige Leisure Kraft 24-foot pontoon/St. George Marina, $27,042
Heatherhurst snack bar renovations architectural & engineering, $13,000
The Center HVAC study and improvements, $25,000
The Center repurpose study, $25,000
That is our March update from Across The Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.