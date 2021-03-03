We want to begin this month’s Across The Board message with some additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccination process.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all aspects of our daily lives. Information regarding the pandemic evolves and changes almost daily.
Considering the importance of understanding where we are in the war on this virus, the Board continues to distribute the latest and most relevant COVID-19 information for Fairfield Glade Community Club members.
Additional information will be provided from time to time as it becomes available. We are distributing all the COVID-19 information we receive electronically through our e-blast messages, in our newspapers and by U.S. mail.
At the same time, it’s important to remember the most reliable source of information affecting your personal health is your primary care physician or health care provider.
Success is a journey
of effort and vigilance
There is reason to be optimistic that we will soon see a reduction of some COVID-19 restrictions. However, it is important to remain vigilant, even if you have been vaccinated.
Please wear a mask. Wash your hands. Watch your social distancing. And please wait on attending any social gatherings.
If you feel sick, get tested. If your test is positive, please follow the isolation and quarantine protocols strictly.
Remember, using any of our club facilities is your personal choice and yours to gauge how comfortable you feel in doing so.
Help is available
for those who need it
Fairfield Glade Resident Services is now providing COVID-19 support to those residents in Fairfield Glade who are quarantined in their homes.
FGRS is able to deliver prescriptions, fresh meals from our local restaurants, and groceries to help residents of Fairfield Glade. FGRS believes in the importance of members staying comfortable in their own homes until the period of quarantine has expired.
If you would like to use the delivery service, or know of a friend or neighbor that could use this help, please call the FGRS Delivery Hotline at 931-335-9945 for further information.
Need transportation?
FGRS will also provide transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments using the FGRS Way-To-Go program. If you or a family member, a friend, or a neighbor has a transportation need, please call FGRS at 931-335-9945 for details.
FGRS also reaches out
FGRS provides a “Reach Out” service for Fairfield Glade residents who would like to have a FGRS volunteer call to check-in and see how a resident is doing.
These calls can be scheduled at the convenience of the resident.
If you or a family member, a friend, or a neighbor would like to make use of this program, call FGRS at 931-335-9945.
COVID-19 information
If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination process, the Cumberland County Health Department has opened a local information line at 931-707-9007. The information line will be available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Those with general questions about COVID-19 may call the COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Vaccine eligibility
The Tennessee Department of Health has announced that, effective Feb. 22, all Tennessee counties began registering those aged 65 and older and those in risk-based phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b.
The first step in the vaccination process is to determine if you are eligible to receive a vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccine
scheduling
You can contact the Cumberland County Health Department at 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment for a first dose vaccination, until the current supply is depleted. You may need to try several times to be connected due to high call volumes.
If you have internet access, the Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when eligible. You can request a vaccine appointment online at vaccinate.tn.gov.
You can also
make a difference
If you are fortunate to be someone who enjoys living independently and do not need help navigating the COVID-19 vaccination process, you can make a difference.
You can be part of the solution by volunteering to help. Fairfield Glade Resident Services, your local church, and our many service organizations are always in need of volunteers and donations to support their programs.
If you do not want to be a part of an organized effort to help, you can always reach out individually to a friend or neighbor who you know may need a little help. Even if they do not want or need your offer of help, the fact that you thought of them and reached out to them can make all the difference.
Project updates
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion. Construction on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion continues through the winter months. Work on the pathways from the parking areas into the gathering area as well as the plaza in front of the pavilion will occur weather permitting and based upon contractor availability.
Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation. Construction on the Phase II project to expand the Stonehenge kitchen and the exterior renovation is progressing and will continue through March. We expect to reopen the golf course April 1, and the Stonehenge Grille will reopen in early April.
Racquet Center Renovation. Construction on the Racquet Center Renovation project is proceeding. The footers for the new building are being poured, and construction will begin shortly. Members using the Racquet Center facility will continue to use the original Pro Shop as a temporary entrance and check-in location during construction.
Robin Hood Park Expansion. The clearing in the area continues and initial construction on the new parking lots has started. Other Phase I projects that include refurbishing of the existing pavilion and facilities, will begin weather permitting and based upon contractor availability.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse Restrooms and Pro Shop. Renovation of the restrooms and the pro shop at Heatherhurst is proceeding on schedule. The restrooms are complete, construction in the pro shop is complete, and fixtures are installed. We expect to reopen the clubhouse with the new restrooms and pro shop in early march.
At the Feb. 25 board of directors meeting, the board approved the proposed revised sewer resolution which has been posted for member review since the January board meeting. This final document can be found on the Club’s website under Admin/Board of Directors/Approved Policies within the next few days.
The board also approved the following purchase requisitions:
Chatham Court sewer extension, $8,072
RobinHood Park parking lot paving and striping, $48,718
It was also announced that the following three documents were to be posted for members’ review on Friday, Feb. 26 and with comments requested back by March 23:
• Revised Variance & Appeal Policy
• Revised Lot Merger Policy
• Agreement with Cumberland County Concerning Delinquent Tax Lots
