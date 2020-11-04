We want to take some time in this month’s Across the Board message to share a number of reminders that we think are important.
It’s time to
fall back an hour
We turned our clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 1, to observe Central Standard Time. Each time we change our clocks, we also encourage actions you can take to protect yourself and your family.
• Reset the time on all your clocks and timers in your vehicles, the timers for your landscape lighting, and especially your interior timers.
• Replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and make sure you test them.
• Replace old or aging smoke detectors.
• Replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors and test them.
• Check all fire extinguishers to insure they are properly charged.
• Review your list of medications. Don’t forget to refresh your updated medical and legal information where ever you have it stored for reference whether it is in your wallet/purse, in a Vial Of Life container (freezer or glove box), on file with a trusted friend or neighbor, or in a fire-proof file box.
• Review your Emergency Survival Plan and refresh your Emergency Supplies.
• Have a Safety Check preformed on your vehicle. A Safety Check should include checking and topping off of all fluids, tire tread and proper inflation, wiper blades, and all lights for proper operation.
• Change the passwords on all your electronic devices for data security.
• Change your security access codes to your home/garage for home security
Your right to vote
Today is Election Day, the opportunity to exercise one of our most sacred rights as American citizens.
Each of us can make our voice heard by casting a vote as we choose our national leaders.
Every election comes with consequences, and some have described this presidential election as the most consequential of our lifetime.
So whether you vote with an absentee ballot, take advantage of early voting, or participate in person on Election Day, please take your responsibility seriously and vote.
Remembering
our veterans
Every year on Nov. 11 we pause to remember all those who have answered the call to service in the defense of our great nation.
In years past we have hosted a Veterans Appreciation Dinner on Veterans Day.
This year, in light of the coronavirus situation, we have decided to honor our veterans by providing them with a Fairfield Glade dining gift card rather than hosting the Veterans Appreciation Dinner.
Veterans may stop by the Community and Conference Center through Nov. 30, show their military identification and receive their Fairfield Glade dining gift card that can be used any time at Legends/Fireside Lounge this winter and Stonehenge Grille after April 1, 2021.
Flu season is here
Last month we shared some comments regarding personal choices and taking personal responsibility for the decisions we make.
This month, we want to stress the importance of making good choices and doing all we can to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
We’d also like to stress that your comfort level regarding the use of our facilities or participating in scheduled activities is a personal decision that only you can make.
It is your decision to avoid crowds and socially distance. You can decide to wear a face covering while in the company of others, wash your hands, sanitize surfaces, and stay home if you don’t feel well.
Let’s not forget that the common flu is a type of coronavirus and the annual flu season is arriving soon. Before the coronavirus became a topic of discussion in our polarized political environment, we were all comfortable getting our annual flu shots to minimize the effects of being exposed to someone with the flu.
So let’s all do the right thing and make a good decision to receive our annual flu vaccination.
Successful communities share common values
Successful organizations share a set of common guiding principles that define the organization. Fairfield Glade is no different.
Our Ten Core Values not only set our priorities and guide our decision making process, they define who we are as a community.
The importance of these core values in our decision making was recently brought to mind, and we felt it was time to highlight them again.
So here are our Ten Core Values:
• Providing a safe and secure environment for our members and guests.
• Maintaining a friendly, caring and respectful atmosphere.
• Maintaining honesty, integrity and transparency in everything we do.
• Providing a variety of high quality amenities and services which reflect the interests of our current/prospective members and guests.
• Maintaining community standards to safeguard property values.
• Managing our natural environment by promoting and preserving our forest ecosystem on developed, undeveloped and common areas.
• Maintaining a physically, socially and intellectually vibrant lifestyle for our members.
• Maintaining sound financial management for stability and future investment.
• Maintaining a strong relationship with local governments and other entities that help our community.
• Acting in the best long-term interests of our community as a whole.
Our Core Values not only define who we are, they unite us as a community.
Major capital
projects update
Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion — Construction on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion will continue into November. Work on the pathways from the parking areas into the gathering area as well as the plaza in front of the pavilion, will begin soon.
Stonehenge Clubhouse renovation — At our September Board meeting, we approved the purchase requisition for the Phase 2 project to expand the Stonehenge kitchen and the exterior renovation. Construction will begin in November.
Racquet Center renovation — We have received the final cost estimates and the final project scope from the low cost bidder. The Financial Advisory Committee has reviewed the project and made their recommendation, clearing the way for the Board to consider the project Purchase Requisition.
Robin Hood Park expansion — The initial clearing and Phase 1 planning process is proceeding. We are soliciting bids to complete the initial clearing and Phase 1 projects that include refurbishing the existing pavilion and facilities and creating a new parking lot. The planning process is continuing, so we can proceed after the Peavine Rd. work is completed in the area.
Monthly Board
meeting comments
Unfinished business — The following Community Club Policies have been reviewed by the Board of Directors and will be posted on the Community Club website for review and comment by the Community Club membership effective, Friday, Oct. 23.:
• Revised New Home Requirements
• Revised Manufactured Homes Requirements
• Revised Exterior Addition or Modification Requirements
• Revised Fence Policy Including Golf Ball Nets
• Revised Dock Policy
The revisions to these policies will be considered for final approval by the Board of Directors at the Dec. 10 Board meeting.
Purchase requisitions
The Board approved the following purchase requisitions at their October Board meeting:
• IT infrastructure upgrade, $91,660
• New Ford F-450 dump truck/sewer, $47,900
• Floating aerator replacement/sewer, $26,442
• Racquet Center construction, $818,025
• Heatherhurst Clubhouse restrooms and pro shop, $150,000
That is this month’s Across The Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.