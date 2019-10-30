October- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Those of us who are wearing pink throughout the month of October are doing so to honor the memories of those we have lost to this disease, and to celebrate those who have defeated this disease and are thriving in their survival. We would ask that each of you take the time to reflect on those who have faced this devastating health challenge.
Nov. 3- Time change
Twice each year we experience a time change, whether we "Spring Forward" an hour in March or "Fall Back" an hour in November. We should take this opportunity to review the critical safety precautions that we can take to protect our families with helpful time change reminders for Sunday, Nov. 3.
Nov. 11- Veterans Day
On Monday, Nov. 11, we will again celebrate Veterans Day and take time to honor and remember the sacrifices of those who have paid the ultimate price in the defense of our nation. We are reminded that those who serve are supported by their families, so we remember and honor the families that also serve. As we remember our veterans, we know that "Freedom Isn't Free", and we give thanks to those who paid the price so that we can enjoy our precious freedoms. The Community Club will again honor our veterans Nov. 11 by hosting our annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner in the Community Conference Center from 4-7 p.m. Veterans eat free.
“You can’t please everyone all the time, so the best you can do is please some of them people some of the time.”
This is an old statement, usually attributed to those in elected office or in senior leadership positions, who know that by their very position, they will be called upon to make unpopular decisions. We believe that we can do better than just "pleasing some of the people some of the time.” The decisions we made today and each decision we make going forward is our attempt at "pleasing most of our members, most of the time.”
Last month we mentioned next year in 2020, Fairfield Glade will celebrate our 50th anniversary as a community. As we look to the past and celebrate, we will be highlighting the many accomplishments that have contributed to our growth and success as a vibrant and strong community. We also shared that it is important for us to look at where we are now, and where we are going as a community.
Last month we also shared the recommendations of both our Strategic Planning Committee and our Food & Beverage Committee.The Board took action on these two very important topics, accepting the recommendations of these committees, that will have a significant impact on our future plans as a community.
We have received many messages with helpful suggestions regarding the strategic direction for our community and our Food & Beverage operation. We also received personal comments sharing both positive and negative dining experiences in our restaurants.
While it is important to each of us on the Board of Directors to be made aware of service related challenges in our restaurants, those challenges are the responsibility of our Senior Management Team and we have encouraged our Senior Management Team to implement many of the suggestions we received that will have a positive impact on your individual dining experiences in our restaurants.
Each member of the Board has read the messages we have received, and we have discussed the advantages and disadvantages of those suggestions regarding both committees' recommendations.
Our decisions today are guided by our core values to "provide a variety of high quality amenities and services which reflect the interests of our current and prospective members and guests" and to "act in the best long-term interests of the community as a whole."
The Board of Directors approved the recommended changes to the Fairfield Glade Strategic Plan as presented by the Strategic Planning Committee at the September 2019 Annual Meeting.
The Board of Directors approved the recommended changes to the Food and Beverage operation as presented by the Food and Beverage Committee at the September 2019 Annual Meeting.
The Board of Directors approved the recommendation from the Governmental Relations Committee to submit a request to TDOT that Highway 101/Peavine Road be designated as a Tennessee Parkway.
Today our decisions focus on the future of Fairfield Glade. Our decisions have been tempered to reflect the challenges that we face today. We are confident that our decisions will embrace the extraordinary and exciting opportunities that will propel us into the future.
“If you don’t plan for the future and adjust to today’s challenges, you will be left behind in the past.”
We thank you for your continued support. That's it from “Across The Board.”
