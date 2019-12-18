November and December always seem to have a certain "specialness" about them. Maybe it's because we look forward to the end of one year and the beginning of another. Most of us treasure these last two months because they bring special holidays that focus on good times with friends and family. It's also a time for reflecting on all the blessings we have received, and for reaching out to the less fortunate among us. Maybe it's because we get that "special feeling" that comes from sharing with others.
On behalf of all the members of our Community Club family, the Board of Directors, the Senior Management Team and all of our Community Club Team members wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
The gift of life
Often at this time of year, we find ourselves in need of a thoughtful gift for someone special. I would ask you to consider giving the gift of life. That someone special maybe your spouse or another family member. It could be a close friend or a neighbor. It might even be that you give the gift of life to someone you've never met, a complete stranger.
The gift of life I am talking about is that of being able to perform the life-saving technique of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation or CPR. The first response many people offer when asked if they know how to perform CPR, is "I'm too old to do that." I've even heard, "I'm physically not able to do it, and if I did attempt it, I'd end up needing someone to perform it on me."
What we know is that when someone stops breathing for whatever reason, the body contains enough oxygenated blood to keep the person alive for several minutes, the blood just needs to be kept circulating. That's why performing chest compressions immediately is so important, and anyone can do it if they know how. Knowledge can make the difference between life and death.
If you're not physically able to perform CPR but know how to do it, you may be able to tell someone near you what to do. This happens hundreds of times every day when 911 operators talk untrained bystanders through the technique, over the phone. Wouldn't you rather know how to perform CPR and never have to use it, than be in a situation where you could give someone the gift of life, but don't know how to help?
You can join over 500 of your fellow residents and nearly 200 of our Community Club team members trained to provide this life-saving emergency assistance. It begins with a simple phone call or email message.
The Fairfield Glade Community Club offers Basic First Aid, CPR and AED Training to every Fairfield Glade resident free of charge. All you have to do is sign up and take the class. To register for a class, contact Dan Linskens at 931-707-2145 or dlinskens@fairfieldglade.cc.
Change of venue for board meetings
Beginning with our Thursday, Jan. 23, Board of Directors meeting, we will be relocating from the Library Multi-purpose Room to the Ballroom in the Community Conference Center. Future public Board meetings will be conducted in this room on the fourth Thursday of each month.
The Board of Directors Workshops, scheduled on the Wednesdays before the monthly Board meetings, will continue to be held in the Westchester Room of the Druid Hills Clubhouse.
At the December Board of Directors Meeting, the Board approved the 2020 Proposed Budget. Information from the November Budget Presentation is available on the Club's website under "Latest News."
At this meeting the Board also approved the following Purchase Requisitions:
New 3/4 Ton 4x4 Pickup for the Wastewater Department - $39,249
2020 Golf Maintenance Equipment - $312,000
2020 Golf Cart Path Resurfacing - $100,000
2020 Golf Course Improvements/Projects - $85,000
Police Department Vehicle Purchase - $45,000
I'd like to close this Across The Board with a timely thought for the season from Helen Keller, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. Wishing you happiness."
We thank you for your continued support.
Happy Holidays from Across The Board!
