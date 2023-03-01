As we reported last month, the Community Club finished 2022 with a very strong financial performance, allowing us to add funds to our reserve balances for future projects and rainy days.
We now have $5.85 million in operating reserves, and we remain debt free. The state of the Community Club is as strong as we have ever been.
The state of the economy during 2022 caused us to be very cautious with our capital expenditures. We completed the renovations on the Racquet Center and tried a variety of new dining events and options for our members during the off-season.
We also completed the marina dock expansion project, adding 20 slips at the Dartmoor Marina and nine slips at the St. George Marina.
In April, Police Chief Michael Williams resigned, and in August Chief Kate Self assumed the leadership of our police department.
In May, we paid off the loan on The Center, making the Community Club debt free.
We deferred the Robin Hood Park expansion project, the Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation project and the St. George Marina building project all due to rising construction costs.
In October, we announced the beginning of our strategic planning initiative, and in December we announced our new agreement with Glade Realty to market Community Club-owned lots.
As we look forward to 2023, we expect we will be able to maintain our current financial performance trends.
We are aware that the uncertainties associated with unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain will continue, and we believe that we will see some improvement in the economy; however, the current conditions in the labor market will remain challenging.
So, as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we will begin the planning process to build a new Emergency Services Building to replace Fire Station 1, modify the Druid Hills driving range, add a new practice putting green, add a Golf Performance Center, and continue planning for the replacement of the Druid Hills Clubhouse.
At Robin Hood Park, we will be building new bocce courts and planning for a new pavilion, renovate the St. George Marina building and plan for the completion the renovation of the Heatherhurst Clubhouse.
We will remain vigilant in monitoring our financial performance as the year unfolds and will take the necessary actions to ensure we minimize any negative impacts.
Strategic planning update
We continue to work with Private Club Associates on their comprehensive strategic planning engagement to deliver a strategic plan document designed to grow, change, and evolve with time.
The plan will be consistent with the Community Club’s mission statement, vision statement, core values, and the social fabric of Fairfield Glade.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among communities like ours and an examination of our facility use data along with forecasting of future needs.
Initial interviews with community leaders and key stakeholders have been conducted, and additional interviews with other key stakeholders will be scheduled.
In late March, PCA will schedule discussion groups and will soon send out instructions regarding how to participate.
You may expect to be surveyed regarding your usage of various amenities. A regular membership communications plan is also a component of this planning process.
The new strategic planning committee is in place, and this committee will play an important role throughout the process to develop the strategic plan document.
Once the Strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership, and approved by the board, the committee will be charged with annually recommending updates based on new trends, new data, and new needs and conditions as they are identified.
The committee will develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the strategic planning initiative can reach out to the strategic planning team by via email at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the strategic planning team is also available on the Community Club website.
Druid Hills project
The Druid Hills project team continues to work on the planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
After last month’s board meeting, a contract was signed with Golf Links to be our golf architect to design the layout for the driving range and the practice putting green; produce construction plans for those two areas; develop a request for proposal to hire a company to:
• Modify the existing driving range
• Construct the larger putting green
• Provide oversight during the construction phase for the driving range and putting green areas.
The golf committee met last week with Jerry Lemons from Golf Links to start the design phase of this part of the project.
The steering committee also released a request for proposal for the design of the new performance center. Responses were due from bidders on Feb. 21.
The food and beverage subcommittee working with Private Club Associates distributed the clubhouse survey Feb. 10 with responses due back by Feb. 20.
The food and beverage subcommittee, working with PCA, is now beginning the process of analyzing the survey results.
The subcommittee will also collect input regarding preferred options for consideration in the clubhouse design from other users like Wyndham timeshares and golf package providers.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills planning team by email at druidhills
Information concerning the Druid Hills advance planning team is also available on the Community Club website.
Declarant agreement
comments
Last month, the Community Club board of directors shared a proposed memorandum of understanding with the declarant, Tom Anderson. This morning (Feb. 23), the board will consider the memorandum of understanding.
The board of directors believes the agreement is advantageous to both organizations:
• Anderson will gain a valuable parcel of property on Peavine Rd. in the core of Fairfield Glade that will complement and support his commercial real estate holdings around The Grove.
• The Community Club will gain the Druid Hills driving range and golf maintenance parcel, removing any hurdle to the redevelopment of the Druid Hills Clubhouse and Golf Complex.
• The Community Club will benefit from replacing the 47-year-old Fire Department building to meet the current and future needs of the Fire Department and EMS personnel.
• The Community Club will have the option to avoid a capital investment in a new Welcome Center building by entering a commercial lease agreement to be the anchor tenant in a newly constructed building in a prime location on Peavine Rd.
The Community Club will benefit from additional annual assessment revenue from the additional residential development.
The Community Club board of directors believes that this memorandum of understanding is in the long-term best interest of the Community Club.
Bobby Jones Links
announcement
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Community Club board of directors announced that the Community Club and Bobby Jones Links entered into a management agreement for the operation of the Stonehenge Grille and the snack bars at our four golf clubs.
Bobby Jones Links will also consult on the new Druid Hills Golf Club food and beverage venue.
All of our current Food & Beverage employees will continue their employment with Bobby Jones Links.
For several months, the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors has evaluated several options to enhance the Club’s food and beverage operations and to improve the financial performance of Stonehenge Grille and the golf course snack bars.
We have explored various options, including maintaining the status quo, engaging a food and beverage consultant, and hiring professional management.
After considerable discussion, the Community Club board of directors solicited proposals from four club management/consulting groups.
These companies were invited to review our food and beverage operations and submit a proposal.
After thorough analysis and deliberation, the Community Club board of directors is unanimous in its belief that engaging a management company with specific expertise in multi-faceted food and beverage operations is in the best interest of the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
Go to www.bobbyjones
links.com for additional information regarding Bobby Jones Links.
Visit www.bobbyjones
links.com/about-us#difference (then click on watch the video, then the red box in the middle of the picture) to view Bobby Jones Links video.
At the Feb. 23 board of directors meeting the board approved the following items:
• Declarant memorandum of understanding
• Capital carryovers from 2022 and to adjust the budget accordingly $252,913 for POA and amenities; and $180,388 for sewer operations.
• Purchase requisition in the amount of $100,000 as a contribution for the construction of a restroom at The Grove.
That is our February update from Across The Board.
