Before we discuss the topic of COVID-19, we want to stress the importance of being aware of possible scammers as they attempt to take advantage of the generosity of many seniors who are motivated to help those in need.
Please be suspicious of any telephone or email solicitations from anyone asking for money and reach out to our Police Department before you donate.
We want to be perfectly clear, this is a serious situation, especially for the large majority of our Fairfield Glade demographic.
Any gathering of individuals, inside or outside, in The Glade or elsewhere, for whatever well-intentioned purpose, is strongly discouraged and increases your risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.
There are a couple of thoughts that we have shared with you before, and are sharing again because we think they are important.
First, compassion is an important part of caring for one another.
Let’s all try to remember that while we are all taking the necessary precautions to social distance from one another, we should really be focused on physical distancing, complemented with a significant measure of social outreach.
We all know family members, friends, and neighbors who may live alone or who are isolated by distance; each of them could use a simple telephone call, an email, a text or an old-fashioned note just to let them know you care, and you are just checking in to see how they are doing.
Helping one another to feel that all important social connection with our community is critical especially during these difficult times.
Second, let’s all remember that helping one another during difficult times is part of who we are as a community. So let’s all try to use some restraint when it comes to stocking up.
It’s appropriate to buy what you need, but that’s all. Leave the extra supplies for someone who really needs them.
Third, there are two new services that are being offered by our Fairfield Glade community.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services (FGRS), our friends and neighbors who volunteer to support those most in need within our community, are offering a FREE prescription pick-up and delivery service from local pharmacies for those who should not or cannot go out to pick up their medications.
Individuals who need this service will need to contact their local pharmacy to make the necessary arrangements.
Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Most Vulnerable Person (MVP). The Fairfield Glade Police Department has set up a hotline for those most at risk in our community. This hotline is for anyone to call to receive help for themselves, a friend, a neighbor, etc.
The hotline number is 931-484-3900; please leave a message with your name, number and address and someone will call you back as soon as possible.
On the brighter side, we should all be thankful for the efforts of those who continue to provide our community with much-needed services.
Many of our Community Club team members are continuing to work to make sure essential services are still being provided to our membership and guests.
They are manning their positions, taking our calls and answering questions; our Publics Works team, including the trash pickup crew, and our Sewer team continue to provide their regular services; our police and fire departments continue to protect us and respond to calls for assistance.
All of our facilities are being staffed so we can take care of essential business, do deep cleaning, keep our facilities in good condition, get organized for when we reopen and train.
Maybe the next time you see one of our team members, a thumbs-up or a simple thank you might be in order. Who knows? It might even make you feel a little better.
For those who really miss the exercise you get from participating in the recreational sports at our amenities, don’t forget we have more than 20 miles of walking and hiking trails, so get out and get some fresh air when you can.
You can also walk the cart paths on our golf courses since they are closed to golf play, but watch out for our maintenance team as they continue to maintain the golf courses to make sure they are in great shape when we reopen.
A closing comment regarding COVID-19: It is OK to be frightened or scared of the unknown. That is to be expected and is a normal human response.
Try to focus on the brighter side and be inspired by those who are showing us extraordinary bravery and courage as they face uncertainty every day.
We are all in this situation together, and together we will all get through it.
COVID-19 links:
www.cmchealthcare.org www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
https://www.tn.gov/health/news.html
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
Club’s website: www.fairfieldglade.cc
Thank you for your continued support, especially during this very difficult situation. Please be safe out there.
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT) — board@fairfieldglade.cc
