Fairfield Glade Status
We all want to return to life and business as usual as soon as possible, and as we have shared with you in the past, we take the financial impact of our actions seriously.
Last week, the president delegated the authority to reopen the economy to the individual state governors. We will closely follow any updates or changes in guidance issued by Gov. Bill Lee as we move through the process to reopen. We will continue to re-evaluate our actions as this situation develops; however, we must continue to follow all public health advisories and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
We have developed a strategy to reopen our Community Club facilities based upon a number of overarching guiding principles. First, we will reopen gradually with deliberate steps to ensure that all precautionary procedures and sanitation measures continue and are routinely followed across all of our facilities.
Second, we expect that some level of social distancing and reduced occupancy will be with us for the foreseeable future. Third, in order to protect our members and our Community Club team, personal interaction will be limited, with a continued emphasis on telephone or electronic communication and transactions wherever possible.
Gov. Lee has announced that he will allow Executive Order 23, to expire on April 30. We expect to begin our reopening process on Friday, May 1. Specific details regarding most facilities including golf, tennis and pickleball and what services will be available, will be communicated by the end of day on Monday, April 27, after we have had the opportunity to review the latest guidance from the governor regarding public health guidelines for essential activity or essential services.
As we move through the reopening process, it is also important to understand that taking the next step in our strategy will be determined by future public health advisories or developments, our ability to control the process and our success with safety measures. Our next steps will not be dictated by an arbitrary calendar date.
Public Health Reminders
The Centers for Disease Control guidelines continue to recommend that anyone who is out in public should wear a face covering to reduce the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.
We urge everyone to continue to practice proper social distancing and adhere to CDC guidelines. If you have a medical emergency, always dial 911.
Community Club Employee Relief Fund
In our COVID-19 Update on April 9, we shared information regarding the Community Club’s Employee Relief Fund and provided information on how Community Club members could make donations. We are pleased to report since that update, more than $13,145 has been donated by 89 members of the Community Club.
We encourage you to continue your financial support of our Community Club team members.
On behalf of all of our Community Club team members, a sincere thank you to everyone who has made a contribution.
Mirror Lake Amphitheater Update
Many of you have noticed that construction has begun on the new Mirror Lake Amphitheater structure. The new entertainment pavilion is located on land owned by our developer, Tom Anderson, and he is completely funding the construction cost of the new structure.
Much of the steel work is now in place and construction on the rest of the pavilion will continue through May and June.
To Those Who, in the Face of Danger, Reached Out to Others ... Thank You!
The Board would like to thank each of you who have made the decision to be a part of the solution. Although faced with the unknown, and in spite of fear and anxiety, you chose to reach out and help your neighbors and friends, doing whatever it took to make a difference.
You are the everyday heroes among us, and we salute your bravery and your courage.
Hearing words like these, we all think of our first responders, and in today’s environment, our medical professionals on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. They absolutely deserve our undying gratitude!
With that said, we want to go well beyond our first responders and medical professionals to thank all those continuing to do their part putting food on our tables, filling our prescriptions, working in the kitchens that prepare our to-go orders, collecting our garbage, keeping the sewer system working, and all the others among us, keeping our facilities and amenities ready to reopen.
And then there are the volunteers who are delivering prescriptions and meals to those who cannot and should not be out in public right now. And our fellow Fairfield Glade residents, who committed themselves to making face coverings. So many in fact, that after supplying all our public safety and medical teams in the county, were able to distribute 1,600 surplus face coverings to fellow Fairfield Glade neighbors. We are forever indebted to you!
And finally, the Board thanks every one of you Doing Your Part, By Staying Apart. Everyone who limits their exposure to others. Everyone who practices social distancing. Everyone who is washing their hands and covering their coughs. And everyone who wears a face covering, not to protect themselves, but to protect others.
Each and every one of you is making a difference. We sincerely thank you for doing your part.
Maybe never has this old saying been more relevant ... If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.
Financial Update by Bruce Cox, Board Treasurer
The Sewer Department continues to operate normally. We started the year with $2.2 million of cash and ended March with $2.5 million of cash. First quarter results are as expected, and we do not foresee any issues going forward.
The POA operations area is more of a challenge, given the fact our amenities are closed and there are no timeshare visitors. We began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating funds; this excludes capital, which is accounted for separately per the Covenants and Restrictions.
At the end of February, we had $2.6 million. And at the end of March, we had $2.7 million. We were open only 20 days in March. We generally experience higher-than-normal cash flow from dues in the first quarter, since many of our residents pay their yearly dues in one payment.
We have taken some significant actions to reduce our operating expenses, including canceling the $165,000 desilting project and the $650,000 for road paving in 2020. A survey of roads was completed prior to making this decision to ensure we had no imminent safety issues.
One of our largest controllable expenses is labor. We would normally have more than 400 employees on the payroll right now. While we still have 150 employees currently on the payroll, another 140 employees have taken a voluntary furlough to go on unemployment compensation. And about 110 seasonal employees have not returned to work yet, reducing our payroll costs significantly.
With our amenities closed, we also saw a reduction in cost of sales, and all departments are closely managing their budgets. Our forecast is to end April with $2.3 million in operating cash.
In summary, at this point we are in a good cash position and will continue to monitor our income and expenses on a regular basis. We realize that when we do reopen, our amenity revenues will be less than what we had budgeted. This being the case, we will continue to reduce POA operating expenses by doing only what is necessary and postponing any POA operations discretionary spending, to counter the expected reduced income.
Approvals at the April Board Meeting
The Board of Directors approved a proposed Nuisance Pet Policy and a revised Lake Rules and Regulations at the April 23 board meeting. Both of these documents have been posted on the Club’s website since the March board meeting for member review and comment.
And Finally ...
Famed industrialist and Ford Motor Co. founder Henry Ford had an inspiring perspective that would serve us well today as we struggle with the effects of the coronavirus.
“When things seem to be going against you,” he said, “remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.”
Do Your Part, Stay Apart
Stay Strong/Stay Safe/Take Care of One Another
Ken Flierl, President, for the FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
COVID-19 links:
www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
https://www.tn.gov/health/news.html
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Club’s website: www.fairfieldglade.cc
Link To: #TNStayApart Video https://youtu.be/Ehd8yOSEJDk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.