Reopening strategy reminders
On May 1, we began to reopen selected facilities with limited service offerings and have implemented a number of precautionary measures and practices to provide a level of protection for those who choose to use the facilities and to protect our Community Club team members who staff the facilities. It is always your individual decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities.
While the governor has increased the gathering size limit to less than 50 individuals, the requirement for 6 feet of social distancing remains in place. The social distancing requirement may limit the maximum occupancy for some of our facilities.
We will continue to follow federal and state of Tennessee government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, with regards to social distancing, the size of gatherings, and all staff who interact with customers are required to wear face coverings. Also, we have installed portable plastic shields at every customer service location and have posted signs regarding Social Distancing at all facilities. Hand sanitizer is available wherever possible. In order to protect our members and our Community Club team, personal interaction will be limited, with a continued emphasis on telephone or electronic communication and transactions wherever possible.
There is no established timeline for the duration of each phase of our reopening strategy and movement to the next phase of our strategy will be determined based upon any additional public health advisories or guidance issued, and the impact our reopening activities have on our community. The Board and staff hold weekly conference calls for updates on operations and discussion of next steps.
We will continue to re-evaluate our actions as the situation develops, however we must continue to follow all the public health advisories and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
Five key safety principles for reducing COVID-19 exposure
As we proceed through the COVID-19 health crisis and our reopening strategy, there are five key principles that everyone should remember and follow for the foreseeable future:
1 Everyone will need to practice the recommended social distancing guidelines;
2 Face coverings are recommended whenever you are in the company of others;
3 Wash your hands every time you touch something you haven’t cleaned;
4 Sanitize all high-touch surfaces frequently and;
5 Stay at home if you feel sick.
Community Club Employee Relief Fund
Since our COVID-19 Update on April 9, 2020 when we shared information regarding the Community Club’s Employee Relief Fund and provided information on how Community Club members could make donations, a total of $19,735 has been donated by 130 members of the Community Club. On behalf of all of our Community Club team members, a sincere thank you to everyone who has made a contribution.
Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion update
Construction continues on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion. The steel work is now in place and construction on the rest of the pavilion will continue through the month of May and June. The Sewer Department will be relocating sewer lines in the area of the pavilion as well.
Stonehenge Clubhouse renovation update
Our newly renovated and much anticipated Stonehenge Grille reopened on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Dining Room, Pro Shop, and restrooms have all been upgraded. The Stonehenge Grille is now open 7 days a week from 8:00AM - 8:00PM serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are a couple of items we want to clarify:
The Stonehenge Grille deck area will be first-come-first-served until 5 p.m. to accommodate golfers. Social distancing will be in place so some tables will not be available.
Reservations will be required at all times for indoor, under-cover seating and after 5 p.m. for the deck area to help in monitoring social distancing.
While restaurants are allowed to open at 100%, they are still required to practice social distancing and tables must be 6 feet apart. As with most restaurants, Stonehenge Grille cannot accommodate 100% occupancy and also comply with the social distancing rules so our guest seating capacity is approximately 60% of occupancy.
The phase two kitchen and exterior renovation project is in the planning process and the Major Capital Projects Committee expects architectural drawings to be presented for review late this summer. The project is scheduled to go out for bid in August.
Racquet Center renovation update
The Major Capital Projects Committee is currently working with the project architect and low bid contractor for the initial plans to come up with other options to achieve our goals while lowering costs. We should have revised plans and cost estimates for review in June.
Robin Hood Park expansion project
The initial clearing and the phase one planning process are on hold pending the outcome of our 2020/2021 financial strategy review and the Peavine Road construction in that area.
Approvals at the Board meeting
The Board of Directors approved a purchase requisition for a used mini excavator for sewer extension work in the amount of $25,000 at their May 28 Board meeting.
Do your part, stay apart. Stay strong. Stay safe. Take care of one another.
• • •
Ken Flierl is president for the FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team, board@fairfieldglade.cc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.