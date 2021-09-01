Back in June, when we shared our Across The Board message, we made little mention of the coronavirus, other than our comments regarding returning to business as usual.
Unfortunately, since then the coronavirus delta variant infection rate, vaccination numbers and masking have dominated the news cycles once again.
So this month’s Across The Board comments begin with an update on the coronavirus.
As we have stated on many occasions, it is your choice as to whether, or not you feel comfortable using our facilities or participating in planned activities.
Right to Choose
This morning, we affirm that each of you have the right to choose where you get your information, who and what you believe to be the truth; you choose if you want to wear a mask; and you make the choice if you will be vaccinated or not.
Those decisions are a matter of individual choice, and we respect your right to choose what is best for you as an individual.
Responsibility
As community leaders and members of a community, we also have certain responsibilities to one another. We all share a common responsibility to not do harm to one another.
You have every right to drink; you just can’t drink and drive.
You have every right to smoke if you want to; you just must limit your smoking to designated areas.
No one likes rules that limit our individual choices or our behaviors, but we respect the need for certain individual limitations to promote the common good or to protect one another from harm.
Reasonable Actions
What the past year and a half of the coronavirus has taught us is that strict rules that mandate what we can and cannot do only serve to polarize and divide us.
We will not arbitrarily impose restrictions based upon what we believe, but rather will use the public health advisories and any governmental guidelines that are issued as our guiding principles as we set recommendations for the Community Club.
We will do this to promote the common good and to protect the community from potential legal exposure.
At this point, we strongly encourage each of our members and staff members to consider being vaccinated for the coronavirus to protect yourself from being infected, and from infecting and spreading the virus to your loved ones, your friends and your neighbors.
We also strongly encourage each of our members and staff to wear a mask, whether you are vaccinated or not, when you are inside and in close contact with others if you do not know if they have been vaccinated.
We respect your right to choose, we ask that you act responsibly, and we ask that you take reasonable actions to protect yourself and the others around you.
We trust that you will make the right choice.
Salute To Heroes
In just two weeks, we will observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack on our nation.
We will never forget the images of the towers falling in New York City, The Pentagon on fire, and the field burning in Shanksville, PA, nor will we forget the brave souls who were injured or died while trying to save the victims of those attacks.
Twenty years later, we are reminded of how precious our freedoms are and how much we rely upon the men and women who defend them.
We are equally reminded of how dependent we are on those who protect us in our communities, coming to our assistance when we are in danger or are at risk.
We cannot take for granted those who take the oath to protect and serve their communities and all they do to provide for our safety and well-being.
This year on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade and the Fairfield Glade Community Club will be hosting a special Salute To Heroes at The Square in Fairfield Glade.
The program will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by live music from 2-4 with a performance by Melissa Ellis, a well-known and popular Crossville entertainer.
The concert is free to the public, and concession stands will be available with food and beverage services beginning at 1.
We invite and encourage all of our members to join us in our Salute to Heroes and to take the time to thank them for their dedicated service to our community.
Project Updates
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Mirror Lake Entertainment Area — We continue to experience a strong positive response to the new Mirror Lake Entertainment area, known as The Grove. We will be adding additional food vendors as needed to meet any increased demand from event-goers. We continue to enjoy an exciting summer entertainment season.
Stonehenge Clubhouse renovation — The newly renovated Stonehenge Grille continues to experience strong support and usage.
Racquet Center renovation — The new building with the pro shop, gathering area, offices, storage room and restrooms opened Aug. 4. Renovation work on the original pro shop area, temporary entrance and check-in location has begun. We are optimistic that the project will be completed in November, depending on the weather and material availability.
Robin Hood Park expansion — We have started the initial planning for the next phase of the park expansion project and are awaiting the site survey results. We look forward to additional community amenities in time for Memorial Day next year.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation — Our architect is working on construction plans so we can get updated estimates from a contractor based on 50% construction plans.
Druid Hills Golf Complex — The recently announced Druid Hills Advanced Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community. Information concerning the Druid Hills Advanced Planning Team can be found on the Community Club website and will be announced periodically.
At our Aug. 26 board of directors meeting, the board approved the following items:
• Revised Voluntary Lot Transfer Policy which has been posted on the Club’s website for member review since the July board meeting
• The United Fund of Cumberland County to conduct their annual door-to-door campaign from Oct. 1-Nov. 14
• A purchase requisition in the amount of $121,349 for a salt storage building.
That is our August update from Across The Board.
