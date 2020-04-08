Up For The Count
The 2020 Census process has started. By now, you should have received a letter in the mail inviting you to participate in the 2020 Census by responding to the Census Bureau website. If you do not respond electronically to the website, you will be sent the full Census questionnaire in the mail. If you do not respond to the mailed questionnaire, the Census Bureau will attempt to contact you in person.
The Census Bureau count is extremely important in determining the level of federal funding to be distributed to the state of Tennessee and to Cumberland County. Please make every effort to ensure you are counted.
And also keep in mind, the Census Bureau does not contact you by telephone, so any census solicitation you receive by phone asking for your personal information is a scam. Please make sure you reach out to our police department and report it.
Helping Our Neighbors With Tornado Relief
Earlier this month, Middle Tennessee suffered devastating damage and loss of life from multiple tornadoes.
Today, we remember the 25 individuals who lost their lives that night, 19 of whom were our Putnam County neighbors.
The devastation and heartbreak caused by this event has once again ignited the spirit of caring, support and generosity within the Fairfield Glade community.
Our Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Critical Response Unit deployed to the tornado scene the morning after the disaster and remained there providing assistance throughout the week.
Our police department also borrowed a 16-foot enclosed trailer from our water treatment plant, and with the help of generous Fairfield Glade residents, filled it with thousands of the most-needed items to help in the recovery. The loaded trailer was then delivered to the Putnam County Disaster Relief Coordinator.
Fairfield Glade’s CALEA accredited Police Department also responded when asked to assist with security for the president’s visit when he came to survey the tornado damage.
Our Fairfield Glade golf and racquet sports teams organized golf clinics and tennis clinics to raise funds for the tornado relief effort. And once again, our Community Club members came through, digging deep to support the fundraising effort.
From our police department, to our golf team, to our racquet sports team, to our Community Club members ... everyone came together to support this great cause for our neighbors in need.
We applaud your caring spirit. Well done!
To quote an ancient proverb, “A bit of fragrance always clings to the hand that gives roses.”
Wyndham Status
We have been informed by the Wyndham Destinations Resort Manager for Fairfield Glade that all reservations have been canceled such that all of the timeshare units will be unoccupied as of April 1, 2020, until further notice.
Policy Announcement
A draft of the proposed Pet Nuisance Policy, and a draft of the proposed Lakes Rules and Regulations will be posted on the Community Club website for member review and comment.
Purchase Requisitions Approved at Board Meeting
The following PR’s were approved at the March 26 Board Meeting:
• IT Networking/Computer Equipment — $25,190. This PR was approved with the caveat that we will go back and review these purchases to insure that we only purchase now the essential equipment needed and see what can be postponed till a later date.
• Stonehenge Clubhouse Phase II Architect and Engineering — $50,000. This PR was approved understanding the need to go ahead and obtain conceptual and construction drawings so we can move forward and get bids for construction.
Since we would like to start this project in November when Stonehenge closes down, it is necessary to start this process now also with the understanding that once bids are received and we have additional information regarding issues related to the COVID-19 virus, the Board can then re-evaluate moving forward with this project.
Thank you for your continued support. Be safe!
Ken Flierl, President, for the FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
