We have started the annual process of developing our budget for next year and it is no secret that next year’s budget process will be more challenging than we have experienced in recent years.
The ongoing supply chain challenges and the record level of inflation continue to drive higher prices on everything we buy. While we can hope for the best, we have an obligation to plan for the worst.
So as we face the uncertainty of 2023, we will proceed with cautious optimism.
The Community Club is in the people business, and personnel-related cost is one of our largest expense items.
As we look ahead to 2023, we are anticipating that wage increases, including cost-of-living adjustments will result in additional expenses of approximately $1 million.
While we have developed relationships with third parties to leverage our buying power with our vendors, we are anticipating that we will also see significant increases in our operating expenses.
To offset these anticipated expense increases in the 2023 budget, we will need to leverage all our revenue streams, rolling over any 2022 revenue surpluses, embedding operating efficiencies and performance targets, and evaluating amenity usage fees to minimize any communitywide assessment increase.
We will continue to pursue our philosophy of “pay to play” that places the responsibility to cover amenity operating expense on those who use the amenities.
It is important to remember that in 2022 there was no communitywide assessment increase.
The economic challenges we will face as we develop the 2023 budget will be significant, yet due to the exceptional financial condition of the Community Club, we remain cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be another very successful year.
2022 board of directors election process
This year we will elect one director-at-large, the interval owner (timeshare) representative, and the developer (declarant) representative to the board.
We have three candidates for the director-at-large seat. They are Hank Henning, Bruce Horn and Karen Sharak.
Electronic and manual balloting began on Monday, Aug. 8, and ends on Friday, Sept. 2, at 11:59 p.m.
The results of the election will be announced at the 2022 annual membership meeting held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Newly elected members of the board of directors begin their term of office at the annual membership meeting.
As Community Club members, each of us has the responsibility to do our homework on each of the candidates.
The candidates’ applications are posted on the Community Club website. Each of the candidates has had an opportunity to respond to a series of questions from the Election Committee which are also posted on the Community Club website, as is the recording of the Meet-The-Candidates event.
Research their positions on the topics you feel are important, and then make an informed decision relative to which candidate deserves your support and more importantly your vote.
The outcomes of elections have consequences, and the future of Fairfield Glade depends on your participation in our election process.
Project updates
We have stressed that the current rate of inflation is significantly affecting the cost of construction.
We have re-evaluated all our current and proposed 2022 and 2023 major capital projects to reassess their priorities to keep expenditures within our capital expense budget.
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects.
Racquet Center renovation. The Racquet Center project is complete except for some additional landscaping.
Robin Hood Park expansion. We have assessed the initial construction bids for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project for a pavilion with restrooms, bocce ball courts and hard surface paths.
We are planning to proceed with the initial land clearing work this winter.
The timing of our next steps in the process will be deferred to 2023 due to rising construction costs.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation. The current cost estimates of the Heatherhurst Clubhouse Renovation exceed our project budget, requiring us to defer actual construction until the end of the 2023 golf season.
St. George Marina building. The funding for the St. George Marina Building project has been re-evaluated and while we are planning on installing the new metal roof this year since we did not see an increase in the costs for this portion of the project, we will defer the remainder of this project until the fall of 2023.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
The land use consultant’s report is being reviewed by the board and will be presented at the annual meeting.
The plan will only show how the land can best be used and there will not be any building details or floor plans in the report.
The Food & Beverage subcommittee’s survey was completed on Aug. 15. The response was good, as more than 2,000 community members responded to the survey.
The Food & Beverage subcommittee is in the process of analyzing the results of the survey and will report on the results of the survey at a town hall meeting in the September/October timeframe.
The Food & Beverage subcommittee will be scheduling focus groups to have detailed discussions about what the Community wants to see in the new Druid Hills Clubhouse.
There will be a second survey after the focus groups for the entire community to share their opinions on the requirements for the Druid Hills Clubhouse so that recommendations can be developed, and decisions made on the building’s final design.
The Golf Committee has completed their visits to other clubs’ facilities to get ideas for the golf requirements at Druid Hills.
The Golf Committee is in the process of developing recommendations for the golf-related requirements for Druid Hills.
These requirements will be presented to the board, the golf leadership team, and the entire community in the September/October timeframe.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Planning Team by sending email messages to the Planning Team at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is also available on the Community Club website.
Thank you for your support
This August Across The Board is the final message from your current board of directors.
Next month’s message will come from your newly elected board members who will take office at the annual membership meeting.
On behalf of each member of your current board of directors, we want to express our gratitude to each Community Club team member.
Your individual dedication and daily commitment to providing our members with the service they expect and deserve is what makes their member experience memorable.
Working with our exceptional Senior Management Team has truly been our pleasure.
Each year it seems that no matter what financial challenges we face, somehow our Senior Management Team finds a way to deliver performance that exceeds our expectations.
We are grateful to our General Manager Bob Weber for his advice and counsel as we have faced unique and challenging situations.
His experience and guidance have been both welcome and very valuable.
And where would we be without the dedicated support of Pat Davis? Pat, you have once again kept us on track and documented every step we have taken.
We couldn’t function without your exceptional support. Thank you!
We also want to take this opportunity to thank one of our own, Jeani Miller, as she departs the board, for her contributions during her two terms of service to the community.
We will miss her unwavering commitment to improving our Food & Beverage operations and always advocating on behalf of the quality of the member experience as we continue our deliberations.
Not only has she been a valuable member of the board, but she has become a good friend to each of us.
Jeani, thank you for your commitment to making Fairfield Glade, a place we can all be proud to call home.
Finally, we want to thank each of you, our members, for your support.
A special thank you to our 100-plus members who volunteer to participate in our committee structure. Your expertise and the time and effort you contribute to our decision-making process is invaluable.
Collectively, it has been our pleasure to serve as your board of directors, and personally it has been my honor and a privilege to serve once again as the president of your board.
At the board of directors meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 25, the board approved the following purchase requisitions:
Police Department vehicle, $31,200
St. George Marina roof, $23,940
High-pressure hydrant, $27,000
HVAC controls for The Center, $82,925
That is our August update from Across The Board.
