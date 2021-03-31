Our coronavirus journey is not over; however, the destination is coming into sight on the horizon.
We still feel the impact of the COVID-19 virus on nearly every aspect of our daily lives.
The increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the increasing number of convenient vaccination locations like Kroger Pharmacy and Walmart are very encouraging and are cause for optimism. We share that optimism and are eager to return to business-as-usual.
Our path back to business-as-usual will be both deliberate and cautious. As we move forward it is important to remain vigilant, even if you have been vaccinated.
Vaccination eligibility phase update
The 89 Tennessee Health Departments operated by the state, including the Cumberland County Health Department, have announced that, effective March 16, Tennessee counties began registering those ages 55 and older and those in risk-based phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a and 2b.
While we encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as you are eligible to receive the vaccine, not everyone will choose to do so — and at least for a while longer, not everyone you encounter will be vaccinated. So please continue to:
Wear a mask.
Wash your hands.
Watch your social distancing.
And please be cautious when attending any social gatherings.
If you feel sick, get tested. If your test result is positive, please follow the isolation and quarantine protocols strictly.
Remember, using any of our club facilities is your personal choice, and only you can gauge how comfortable you feel in doing so.
The most reliable source of information affecting your personal health is your primary care physician or health care provider.
Help remains available for those who need it.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services is now providing COVID-19 support to those residents in Fairfield Glade who are quarantined in their homes.
FGRS is able to deliver prescriptions, fresh meals from our local restaurants, and groceries to help residents of Fairfield Glade.
FGRS will also provide transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments using the FGRS Way-To-Go program.
FGRS provides a “Reach Out” service for Fairfield Glade residents who would like to have an FGRS volunteer call to check-in and see how a resident is doing.
These calls can be scheduled at the convenience of the resident.
If you or a family member, a friend, or a neighbor have a need, for any of these services, please call FGRS at 931-335-9945 for details.
Joint Economic
and Community
Development Board
We are pleased to announce that Mary Jo Paige, our marketing director, has been appointed as a member of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board for Cumberland County.
The board is comprised of representatives from city government, county government, local industry and businesses, and private citizens.
The purpose of the board is to foster communication and cooperation between local government agencies and industry leaders to encourage long term planning for the future.
Mary Jo has experience in community economic development prior to moving to Tennessee.
We are confident that Mary Jo will be an advocate on behalf of Fairfield Glade and will effectively represent the best interests of our members.
County lot agreement
Thursday morning the board of directors considered the proposed county lot agreement between Cumberland County and the Community Club that has been available for member comment for the past 30 days.
When we shared the proposed agreement, we indicated that the proposed county lot agreement merely formalizes the long-standing practice that has been in place.
The intent of the agreement was never to extract financial or service concessions from either party.
The agreement is an effort to build on the positive and constructive relationship between the County and the Community Club; and that the expectation is that both parties will enjoy a more cooperative relationship as we address issues of mutual interest in the future.
We have received very positive responses and comments over the past thirty days to the proposed agreement.
Financial strategy – Stonehenge loan pay-off and cash reserves
Thursday morning the board of directors also considered the proposed financial strategy to pay-off the Stonehenge loan early and to strengthen our cash reserve position which we also shared earlier this month.
Responses and comments regarding paying-off the approximately $1.2 million balance on the Stonehenge loan, saving approximately $72,000 in interest charges, plus adding approximately $2.5 million to our POA Operations reserve account have been overwhelmingly positive.
Project updates
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion. Significant progress is now visible with the construction on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion. Work on the pathways from the parking areas into the gathering area as well as the plaza in front of the pavilion is progressing and will continue weather permitting and based upon contractor availability.
Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation. Construction on the Phase II project to expand the Stonehenge kitchen and the exterior renovation is progressing on schedule and is very near completion. We expect to reopen the Golf Course on April 1, and the Stonehenge Grille will reopen in mid-April.
Racquet Center Renovation. Construction on the Racquet Center Renovation project is proceeding. Foundation work plus underground utilities are completed. Structural work has started. Members using the Racquet Center facility will continue to use the original Pro Shop as a temporary entrance and check-in location during construction.
Robin Hood Park Expansion. The initial clearing in the area is nearly complete and construction on the new parking lots is well under way. The parking lots will be paved around the time Rogers Group puts the final coat of asphalt on Snead Dr. Other Phase I projects that include refurbishing the existing pavilion and facilities will begin soon, weather permitting and based upon contractor availability. We will have a PR this meeting for the work on the existing structures.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse Restrooms And Pro Shop. Renovation of the restrooms and the Pro Shop at Heatherhurst was completed on schedule with re-opening of the Pro Shop on March 8.
The following items were approved at the March 25 board of directors meeting:
The following documents/policies which have been posted on the Club’s website since the February Board meeting:
• Proposed county lot agreement
• Revised variance and appeals policy
• Revised lot merger policy
The early payoff of the Stonehenge Golf Course Loan
To increase Operations Cash Reserves from $500,000 to $3 million
The donation of a 25-passenger bus to the E-911 Center
The following purchase requisitions:
• Laurelwood sewer extension — $18,495
• Beachwood sewer extension engineering — $3,900
• RobinHood Park renovations to the existing facilities — $30,300
That is our March update from Across The Board.
