Season’s greetings.
We want to take some time in this month’s Across The Board message to share some holiday thoughts.
November and December always seem to be a special time of the year. Given the ongoing coronavirus variant concerns, expected supply chain delays, and the very real concern over rising prices, we are all looking forward to being able to take time to celebrate the holidays with our families and friends.
This year as we celebrate the holidays with our family and friends, we are reminded once again to celebrate responsibly.
No doubt, this will give many of our traditional holiday activities a different feel, but the true spirit of the holidays will survive, and the holiday season may have even more significance this year because we are able to celebrate together.
The holidays are also a special time for reflection, when we take the time to give thanks for our good fortune and all the blessings we have received.
This is also the special time of the year when our hearts are touched by the need to share our good fortunes with those who are less fortunate and are in need.
The urge we feel to share with others and to give back to our community is one of the very special blessings that comes with this holiday season. This year the needs of many are very real, so when you feel the urge to share and give back, please be generous.
As we end one year — especially a year like 2021 — and look forward to the beginning of a new year, many of us will once again feel a sense of renewed optimism.
We will have a sense that better days are ahead and that the future is bright. We all share that optimism and look forward to what lies ahead in 2022.
We will face continued challenges, and the road ahead may have a bump or two, but we remain cautiously optimistic that better times and brighter days are ahead.
So on behalf of all the members of our Community Club family, from your board of directors, to the Senior Management Team, and all of our Community Club team members, we wish each and every member of our Fairfield Glade Community a very Merry and Safe Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year!
2022 Financial Outlook
We are projecting that we will once again finish the current year with very strong financial performance, allowing the Community Club to add additional funds to our reserve balances for future projects and rainy days, as well as paying off The Center loan by May 2022.
As we look forward into 2022, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to maintain our current financial performance trends.
We are, however, very aware that the uncertainties associated with unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain, will more than likely result in negative impacts on both the availability of certain goods and services, as well as increasing the cost of the goods and services that are available.
The limited availability of some goods and services, coupled with increased costs, will not only affect the Community Club but will be felt by our individual members as well.
Furthermore, we expect that the current conditions in the labor market will persist well into 2022 resulting in a need to increase our focus and expenses associated with recruiting and retaining high quality members for our Community Club team.
Our 2022 budget addresses both challenges by reflecting only modest increases in revenues, additional salary and personnel-related expenses, as well as limited expenditures on major capital projects.
Our 2022 budget is also consistent with our “pay-to-play” philosophy, in that it continues to focus on balancing the financial burdens of the Community Club between the membership as a whole supporting investments in the Community while members and guests using our facilities support the majority of the operating expenses for those amenities.
We will remain vigilant in monitoring our financial performance as the year unfolds and will take the necessary actions to ensure, we minimize any negative impacts.
As we stated earlier, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to maintain our current financial performance trends as we look forward to 2022.
Food & Beverage Update
We have heard comments from many members expressing the desire to have a variety of dining options.
We have announced that this winter we will try a different approach with some new dining options, using both the Stonehenge Grille and The Center.
At Stonehenge Grille, we have introduced a Sunday brunch from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and a special limited menu from 2-8 p.m. featuring football fan favorites and our most popular selling items.
Theme nights like Italian Night and Steak Night have been offered most Mondays from 4-8 p.m. starting in November.
We are having a Christmas brunch at The Center on Dec. 19, and a New Year’s Eve dinner at Stonehenge Grille.
We are also working with caterers to have some special events at The Center in the first quarter of 2022.
Other special events, like our Super Bowl Party, Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day, will be provided by our Stonehenge Grille team at The Center or at Stonehenge Grille.
Project Updates
Here are the latest updates on our Major Capital Projects:
Racquet Center renovation. Construction on the Racquet Center renovation project will be completed by year end.
We have a purchase requisition later in the meeting to move the parking lot utilities underground, add parking lot lights and pave both lots.
Robin Hood Park expansion. We are proceeding with the planning for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project with architect and engineering services for the pavilion with restrooms, bocce courts and hard surface paths.
We look forward to these additional community amenities being completed next year.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation. We continue to work with the architect to review alternative renovations to update the Heatherhurst snack bar area.
Once we have received cost estimates for the alternatives, we’ll be able to make a decision on the extent of the renovations.
Actual construction will be deferred until the end of the 2022 golf season.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills advance planning team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills advance planning team by sending email messages to the planning team at druidhills
Information concerning the Druid Hills advance planning team is available on the Community Club website.
At the Thursday, Dec. 16, board of directors meeting, the Board approved:
• The Revised Variance and Appeal Policy
• The 2022 budget as presented at the Nov. 15 meeting to include the amenity reserve fee increase as well as the amenity fee schedule
The following purchase requisitions for 2022 were also approved:
• IT networking/computer equipment — $100,000
• Lake Catherine sewer force main redirect engineering — $50,000
• 2022 building repairs — $200,000
• F-450 Ford dump truck including snow attachments — $80,000
• Walking trails and trailhead parking — $70,000
• Marina Docks — $196,000
• 2022 sanitation truck replacement — $216,196 (approved contingent upon receiving a second bid and review by the FAC)
• Racquet center underground utilities, parking lot lights and paving parking lots — $85,800
• 2022 golf course equipment and vehicles — $300,000
• 2022 resurfacing of cart paths — $100,000
• 2022 golf projects, tees, greens, irrigation systems, etc. — $85,000
• Police vehicle — $45,000
That is our December update from Across The Board.
