This past year was anything but ordinary or normal.
By all accounts, 2020 was an unprecedented year that required bold actions and difficult decisions.
We are pleased to report that the combination of bold actions, difficult decisions and solid execution on the part of the board of direc-
tors and our Senior Management Team resulted in extraordinary results for the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
The board and staff stayed in constant communication throughout the duration of the crisis, holding weekly conference calls in addition to our normal board meetings. This enabled us to make timely decisions as the dynamics of the situation evolved.
No one could have predicted the unprecedented impact that the coronavirus would have on every aspect of our daily lives. As concern over the virus began to grow, the Community Club shared every piece of information that was provided to us in an effort to give our members the opportunity to make informed personal decisions regarding the virus.
We stressed repeatedly that it was always your decision as to whether or not you decided to use Club facilities or participate in planned events.
We took bold action to limit expenses and defer planned expenditures and we made the difficult decision to shut down operations in order to follow public health guidelines.
Taking care of our team members and reallocating resources was our primary concern. As a result, the Community Club emerged from 2020 with extraordinary financial results.
Our financial position as we entered 2021 was as strong as we have ever been. We face continued uncertainty for the remainder of 2021, but the strength of our financial position provides us with a variety of financial opportunities.
We took advantage of the opportunity to pay off the $1.2 million balance on the Stonehenge loan a year early, saving an additional $73,000 in interest.
We also took advantage of the opportunity to add an additional $2.5 million to our operating reserves to provide additional insurance against potential future financial challenges, and we are now in the position to receive favorable rates as we look at future financing needs.
Why, then, would we need to increase annual assessments?
The answer is that each year we are faced with increasing expenses. We are currently taking appropriate action to increase the compensation levels of our Community Club team members to make our compensation levels competitive with the local and regional markets so we can recruit, train and retain staff to provide our members with the services you deserve.
These efforts resulted in a $335,000 increase in the payroll budget, so we made the necessary and difficult decision to increase monthly assessments by $3, which equates to approximately $320,000. The other $1-per-month increase goes to capital improvements for our facilities and amenities.
In addition, as shown during the budget presentation, we have challenged the Senior Management Team to find an additional $250,000 in operating efficiencies by continuing the expense reduction focus they demonstrated in 2020.
So what are the extraordinary results we can expect?
We will complete the Phase II renovation of the Stonehenge Clubhouse in May, which will finalize the restructuring of our Food & Beverage operation, making Stonehenge our only year-round Food & Beverage venue.
We completed the renovation of the Heatherhurst Golf Shop and restrooms in March, and will complete the snack bar in the first quarter of 2022.
We will complete the renovation of the 1980s vintage Racquet Center clubhouse by July, providing a contemporary facility for our growing racquet sports community.
We will continue the 7-acre expansion of Robin Hood Park by renovating our existing structures by Memorial Day and providing additional facilities for community activities including bocce ball by Memorial Day 2022.
Robin Hood Park will also become the home of our new Veterans and First Responders Memorial.
We have increased our annual donation to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department from $120,000 to $132,000 for operating expenses, and expect to fund a capital investment of $95,000 to expand the Dartmoor station.
We also increased funding for the development of additional hiking trails.
We believe that if Fairfield Glade is to remain a strong and vibrant community, we must shape our future with investments in the community.
So what do we need to do to shape our future?
We will need to determine a replacement strategy for the Druid Hills Clubhouse and give consideration to developing a Druid Hills Golf Complex with a new clubhouse, expanded Golf Shop, training facility, cart barn, updated maintenance facility, and short game practice area.
We will need to develop plans to repurpose the Community & Conference Center to increase traffic flow and generate additional revenue.
Our marinas are ready for the next phase of dock additions and facility renovations. Our Library/Multipurpose Building also is in need of renovations.
We also believe it is in the best long-term interest of the Community Club to foster a positive, constructive and cooperative relationship with our neighbors in Cumberland County and with our developer.
The recently approved County Lot Agreement between the Community Club and Cumberland County formalized the long-standing practice by the Community Club not to charge membership assessments on property parcels acquired by Cumberland County resulting from the county tax sale process of delinquent properties located within Fairfield Glade.
The agreement to establish a Backup 9-1-1 Center in Fairfield Glade provides for the first time regional 9-1-1 backup capability and our donation of our surplus bus to the 9-1-1 District will provide a mobile communications and command vehicle that will be a valuable resource to both our police and fire departments.
We will continue to partner with the developer by investing in infrastructure features like additional lighted walking paths in and around the Mirror Lake Entertainment Venue that can be used by our residents and guests year round.
We believe the future of the Community Club is bright. We are optimistic and remain focused on our future.
Our member committees continue to provide vital information and input as the board looks to shape our future and we continue to enhance and grow our strong and vibrant community.
The state of our Community Club has never been stronger.
The FGCC Board approved the following items at the April 22 board of directors Meeting:
• Execution of the E-
9-1-1 Backup Center Agreement with Cumberland County
• Installation of a dock at 126 Brambleton Drive
• Purchase Requests — IT networking/computer equipment $25,000; Hawes Circle sewer extension engineering, $4,500; Heatherhurst Clubhouse Snack Bar preliminary plans, $8,000; Robin Hood Park Renovations Metal Roofs on Existing Buildings, $25,240.
