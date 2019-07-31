Good Time:
I wish we could have been there, but my Granddaughter's fifth birthday took precedent. By all reports, our “Blues, Brews and BBQ” was a great success, even with the questionable weather. It sounds like everyone had a great time. It was a little warm, but when you put beer, music and good food together what can go wrong? Also, it was great seeing our own Mary Jo Page on Knoxville television promoting this event and all that Fairfield Glade has to offer. Good job Mary Jo.
Some of the best:
Stonehenge Golf Course will once again be hosting the Tennessee Women's Open Golf Tournament this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. If you have not seen these young women golf, here's your chance. Just make sure you are ready to check your ego at the door, because this is some great golf on a golf course we all love to hate.
New Blood:
Keep watching for announcements because several of our committees are in need of new members. If you are at all interested, stop by the Administration Building and pick up an application. Also be advised more and more of our committees are asking for resumes to go along with the traditional committee application. Committee membership is a great way to give back to this community in which we live.
One time a year:
Mark your calendars, our annual meeting is not far off. On Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., at the CCC, we will hold our Annual Membership Meeting. Even though we have no election results to pass on, the board will present the membership with a year in review and other pertinent information. Please plan on attending.
Something New:
If you did not get a chance to tour the new Stonehenge Turf Care Building, you missed out. Compared to what our Stonehenge workforce had to deal with in the past, this is a job well done. Our employees no longer have to take their lives in their hands when reporting to work. Many thanks to all that contributed to this project.
Problems with Letters to the Editor:
Upon my return from a five year old's birthday in Virginia, I read the disturbing letter to the editor in the Vista involving an accident at the gas pumps at our Food City. First, I commend the author for coming to the assistance of a total stranger whom was apparently in need of assistance. The author states that he stayed with the victim for 10 minutes, with no medical aid arriving, but then had to leave to be in Cookeville for a doctor's appointment. He then goes on to state that while he was driving the six minutes to I-40, he did not come across any ambulance responding to the scene. He then states, ‘that means the injured man was left 16 minutes without first aid from Crossville EMT’s.’ He goes on to say that another five minutes have to be added for the ambulance to reach the man in need, so now we are at 21 minutes without the care needed in a bleeding accident, which is unacceptable.
However, as Paul Harvey used to say, “here is the rest of the story,” which comes from our Chief Mike Williams. The call to 911 was received at 9:03 a.m., EMS was dispatched at 9:05 a.m., the ambulance was in route at 9:07 a.m. and arrived at 9:14 a.m. The ambulance that responded was EMS unit 460, which is the EMS unit stationed in Fairfield. The ambulance came from the opposite direction than the author was traveling, and I am sure that if this was a life threatening situation the author would have stayed on sight instead of leaving for Cookeville. We can all argue that nine minutes from dispatch to arrival is not what we would like. In my opinion, I want them there yesterday. Even though, I will argue that a nine minute response from dispatch to scene is pretty good in Cumberland County or any rural county for that matter. It was a nine minute response time. That is specifically better than the 21 minute response time referred to in the Vista's letter to the editor. What confuses me is if I can find this info out in less than 15 minutes after reading the article, why can the Vista not fact check this info before printing it and contributing to anxiety and confusion in our community by printing incorrect information?
At the July 25 Board of Directors Meeting, the Board approved a Detached Garage Policy Change to the Exterior Addition, Manufactured Home and New Home Documents.
Members were also reminded that the Monthly Board Meetings are video tapped and posted on the club's website for those who may not be able to attend these meetings. The link for viewing these videos is located on the home page of the member's side of the website.
That's it from Across The Board
Steve Smith, President, for the
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
