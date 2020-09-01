Coronavirus update
As we have done for several months, we’ll once again begin by stressing the importance of taking personal responsibility for doing everything within your power to avoid exposure to the Coronavirus. The virus is out there among us and we need to be vigilant in our behavior by taking the necessary precautions to protect ourselves, our family members, our neighbors and our friends.
Our amenity activity levels in the Glade continue to increase and are near the levels we saw in 2019. The commercial activity within the county continues to increase, and schools in Cumberland County are back in session. We all know that increased activity, large gatherings, and lack of social distancing are major contributors to the spread of the virus.
Please do your part and be a part of the solution by following these five key principles to limit the spread of the virus:
Practice the recommended social distancing guidelines;
Face coverings are recommended whenever you are in the company of others;
Wash your hands every time you touch something you haven’t cleaned;
Sanitize all high-touch surfaces frequently and;
Stay at home if you feel sick.
It is always your individual decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities or participating in scheduled activities.
We have taken a pause in our Reopening Strategy timeline
and movement to the next phase of our strategy will be determined based upon additional public health advisories or guidance and the impact our reopening activities have on our community.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee Car Parade
On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Community Club is partnering with Alzheimer’s Tennessee to sponsor a Car Parade in Fairfield Glade to publicly demonstrate our support for the effort to raise funds to provide support to those families dealing with this disease and find a cure for this devastating disease. This year the Car Parade is taking the place of the annual Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk and provides a 2020 alternative including observing the recommended social distancing along with wearing face coverings. Those who wish to watch the Car Parade from their front yards, driveway, or along the Car Parade route will be able to easily distance themselves from others. We believe that there is minimal if any exposure to the community from a passing vehicle.
Decision time is here
Balloting for our two Director-At-Large positions began on Aug. 10 and continues until Friday, Sept. 4. As I mentioned last month, we are fortunate to have multiple candidates seeking the two Community Club Director-At-Large positions. The virtual Meet-The-Candidates event has been recorded and is available for viewing on the Community Club website. As Community Club members each of us has the responsibility to do our homework on each of the candidates. The candidates’ applications are posted on the Community Club website, as are their answers to the questions posed by this year’s Election Committee. Research their positions on topics you feel are important, and then make an informed decision relative to which candidate deserves your support and more importantly your vote. Your vote is important because the future of Fairfield Glade depends on it. The results of our election will be announced at the Community Club Annual Meeting on Friday, Sept. 18.
Volunteerism in the Glade
We want to thank each and every one of our Fairfield Glade residents who donate their precious time and talent to support the many volunteer activities available in our community. We thank our 100-plus fellow Community Club members who volunteer to participate on our Board advisory committees and for providing valuable input into the Board decision-making process.
Today we want to extend a very special thank you to hundreds more of our fellow Community Club members who volunteer to help their friends, neighbors, and even complete strangers through the many other volunteer organizations in our community. So if you volunteer through our faith-based communities, through our service organizations, or one of our many clubs, thank you for taking the time and making the effort to leave our community a better place than you found it.
Through your actions, you are touching the lives of so many and your impact will be felt for years to come.
Fines and the appeals process
We have received member comments regarding the Fine Policy and the Appeals Policy and there seem to be some misconceptions regarding when fines start and the amount of time a member has to remedy a violation.
First, when a property owner receives a violation notice, the letter states that the property owner has 10 days to contact the ACC or PSC office or cure the violation. The property owner is not required to remedy the situation within the 10-day period if that time frame is not reasonable. Second, it is only after the property owner has failed to contact the ACC or PSC office that a second letter is sent indicating that fines may be assessed if no contact is made or the violation is not cured within an additional 10 day period.
Fines are a last resort and only designed to encourage compliance when a property owner is not being responsive or reasonable. If and when fines are actually assessed, only then do they increase with every 48 hours that the situation remains unresolved. At any point in the process, fines can be avoided or put on hold by the property owner contacting the ACC or PSC office with a reasonable course of action. As part of the Appeals process, in many cases, the accumulated fines are reduced or waived altogether if it appears the property owner was acting in good faith and taking care of the issue in a reasonable time frame. Fines are assessed for one reason only, to encourage compliance with our policies, not as a form of punishment.
Major Capital Projects updates
Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion — Construction on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion continues by the Developer. Work on the pathways from the parking areas into the gathering area as well as the plaza in front of the pavilion should begin in the near future.
Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation --— The Phase II Kitchen and Exterior renovation project is in the bidding process and we expect those bids in September. The Major Capital Projects Committee shared the plans at our June Board meeting and they are on the website under Latest News and in the Conference Center hallway for review.
Racquet Center Renovation — The Major Capital Projects Committee continues to work with the project architect and the low bid contractor for the initial plans to come up with additional options to achieve our goals while lowering costs. The revised architectural drawings for the project are on the website under Latest News and at the Racquet Center for viewing. Construction drawings are being revised and will be updated early in September. The revised cost estimates are expected in October.
Robin Hood Park Expansion — Phase I planning process is proceeding. We are soliciting bids to complete the initial clearing of the area and the Phase I projects that include refurbishing of the existing pavilion and facilities, in addition to creating a new parking lot. The planning process continues so we can proceed after the Peavine Road work is completed in the area.
The following were approved at the Aug. 27 Board of Directors Meeting:
Revised Variance and Appeal Policy
Revised Flag and Banner Policy
Revised Fine Schedule
Purchase Requisition for Two Fairbanks Morse Vertical Turbine Irrigation Pumps for the Wastewater Department - $54,103
Do your part, stay apart.
