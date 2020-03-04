Remembering Bill Murphy
Last week, Wednesday, February 19, Fairfield Glade lost one of our own with the passing of Bill Murphy. Bill passed away in his Fairfield Glade home with his wife Cathy at his side, as he lost his battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Bill will be remembered for his service to the Fairfield Glade community as chair of the Architectural Control Committee, as chair of the Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition, for his many volunteer hours with the Fairfield Glade Police Department, as a Cumberland County Master Gardner, and as a mentor for the Tennessee Promise Committee in Crossville. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cathy and Bill's family this morning.
Until Help Arrives
Within the past month, the Crossville Chronicle and Glade Sun published articles that emphasized the importance of knowing how to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation or CPR. The Chronicle even went a step further with an editorial endorsing CPR training as a personal responsibility, we should all consider.
In our December, Across The Board, we too stressed the importance of CPR training. The ability to give "the gift of life" to your family members, friends, neighbors, or even complete strangers is so important. We'd like to repeat our invitation to join over 500 of your fellow residents and nearly 200 of our Community Club Team members in this life-saving emergency assistance training. The Community Club offers Basic First Aid, CPR, and AED Training to every Fairfield Glade resident free of charge. Call Dan Linskens at 931-707-2145 or email him at dlinskens@fairfieldglade.cc to register.
It's That Time Again
Next weekend, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, we will be changing our clocks to Central Standard Time by moving the time ahead by one hour. There will be a link with this message that will take you to a Time Change Reminders document which provides some helpful reminders as we once again, "Spring Forward An Hour.”
Service to Others
"The best way to find yourself, is to lose yourself in service to others." Mahatma Gandhi
Our Fairfield Glade Community Club has grown into a $23 million enterprise. And it requires the efforts of the entire community club team to manage it effectively and deliver the quality of facilities, amenities, and services our members expect and deserve. In our December, Across The Board message, we spoke about the extraordinary efforts of our 400-plus community club team members delivering the exceptional 2019 financial performance we experienced.
This month we want to acknowledge the time and effort of 110 fellow members who volunteer to serve on our 14 board advisory committees. What began as social gatherings to discuss life in Fairfield Glade, has evolved into regularly scheduled meetings in which members discuss and compile critical input for the Board that can affect the decision-making process in matters relevant to the membership.
The question is no longer, "Why do we need so many committees?"
The question has become, "How do we increase membership input and participation in the governance process? The Board recognizes that if we are to provide the leadership needed to deliver quality facilities, amenities, and services, we require not only efficient execution by our team members, but also the valuable input of our Board committee members.
We want to publicly thank each of our 2019 volunteer committee members for the time they devoted to serving our community club. And we are looking forward to working with our 2020 Committee members.
Turning The Page, Focusing On The Future
We are optimistic and confident that our plans and actions in 2020 and beyond, will provide Fairfield Glade with the opportunity to enjoy another fifty years of growth and prosperity.
We are committed to the support of our various committees as they work to provide member input regarding the consolidation and re-structure of our dining operations; value engineer our construction projects; build a cooperative and constructive relationship with our neighbors in Cumberland County; and develop our first Community Master Plan that will lay the foundation for our Five Year Capital Plan.
We have already approved investments of over $632,000 in our premier golf operation, across all five of our golf courses. These funds are to be applied to equipment maintenance, cart path maintenance, course improvements, and golf cart replacements. In addition, we are investing over $1,300,000 in the two-year renovations of our Stonehenge clubhouse. This spring we will have completed the $460,000 upgrade of the Heatherhurst Golf Courses with the installation of the Better Billy Bunker system.
We are currently going through the value engineering process prior to renovating and upgrading our Racquet Sports complex thereby sustaining its award winning reputation as the region's only indoor and outdoor racquet sports facility.
The land use planning process has begun on the Robin Hood Park complex. Our plan is to expand and develop the park into a recreation destination for family activities including a new playground area with member amenities, like bocce ball and shuffleboard, along with a memorial site to honor the service and sacrifices of our Veterans and First Responders.
Finally, we continue to support the land use planning process of our developer as he moves through the permit process leading to the construction of a new Mirror Lake venue.
We are making these capital investments, while continuing to build our capital reserves. This will position the community club to take advantage of future financial opportunities.
So as we turn the page and embrace the extraordinary and exciting opportunities that lie ahead in 2020, we continue to honor Fairfield Glade's progress during our 50th Anniversary Celebration. A wise soul once observed — “The past resides in our heads. The future is in our hands."
At the Feb. 27 board of directors meeting the board approved the following:
2019 Fairfield Glade strategic plan
2020 capital budget adjustments
PR for the mall pump station feasibility study — $8,650
PR for a combi-oven for the CCC — $26,404
We thank you for your continued support, from Across The Board!
