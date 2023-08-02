On Tuesday, July 25, Fairfield Glade experienced a vulnerability in our email system.
When discovered, we immediately implemented mitigating efforts to ensure email stopped flowing from the account in question.
The next steps were to notify the users affected. We will continue to monitor and will update you as necessary.
We take the security of our systems and the protection of our members and staff seriously. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and will take the necessary steps to ensure the security of our systems.
General manager announcement
On June 27, the board of directors announced the departure of our general manager, Bob Weber, and that Club Leadership Alliance had been engaged to provide an interim general manager until a new permanent general manager is in position.
Bill Culbreath arrived on July 5 and will serve as our interim general manager. Information regarding Bill’s club and community management experience is posted on the Community Club website.
The board will begin the search process to identify and select our new general manager by distributing a request for proposal to several executive search firms.
We expect the search process may take three to four months.
2023 board of directors election
As we announced last month, in accordance with Section 4.07(b) of the current bylaws of the Fairfield Glade Community Club, Scott Hartema and incumbent Greg Jones were deemed elected and, at our Sept. 15 annual membership meeting will be declared duly elected and seated on the board of directors, each for a three-year term of office.
Additional information regarding them is posted on the Community Club’s member website.
Bobby Jones Links update
Bobby Jones Links continues to manage the operation of the Stonehenge Grille and the snack bars at our four golf clubs.
Bobby Jones Links is also consulting on the new Druid Hills Golf Club Food and Beverage venue.
A second fish fry event was held at the St. George Pavilion Sunday, July 9, with 116 patrons attending and enjoying the food and socializing.
We also introduced a new menu for our Stonehenge Grille on July 10.
A Hawaiian luau was planned for Sunday, July 30, at the St. George Marina Beach from 6-8 p.m.
Tickets for the event included live music, all-you-can-eat Hawaiian buffet with roasted pig, pineapple barbecue chicken and Hawaiian sides.
In addition, a third fish fry is scheduled for the St. George Pavilion at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
Continue watching for more information on this and other upcoming events.
Lifeguard strategy
The Community Club continues to work diligently to recruit, select and train lifeguards as we move toward the implementation of our lifeguard program.
While we have hired some lifeguard candidates, we are not yet confident we can successfully maintain a program now.
Further updates will be provided as we continue our effort toward the implementation of our lifeguard program.
As a reminder and a reassurance, all pools will operate as they have in the past for members and guests with no interruptions. The Tennessee Health Department does not require lifeguards at the marinas.
Strategic planning update
We continue to work with Private Club Associates on their comprehensive strategic planning engagement, to deliver a strategic plan document designed to grow, change and evolve with time.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among similar communities and an examination of our facility use data, along with forecasting of future needs.
A regular membership communications plan is also a component of the planning process.
Our 2023 strategic planning member survey was distributed to 8,077 members for input on their usage of our amenities, their satisfaction with our amenities, interactions with the Community Club, and satisfaction with the Community Club.
We are pleased to announce that we received 3,158 completed surveys for a 39.1% participation rate. The survey report will be available sometime mid- to late August.
It is unfortunate and disappointing that we observed postings on Facebook and NextDoor by members of the Community Club encouraging members to complete the survey multiple times to influence the results of the survey. PCA is conducting a review of the completed surveys and will take action to eliminate submissions of more than two surveys from any one address.
This action is necessary to protect the validity of the survey results.
Our new strategic planning committee is engaged with PCA, and once our strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership, and approved by the board, the committee will be charged to develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board to recommend annual revisions to the plan document.
Members who would like to share comments regarding the strategic planning initiative can email the team at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the strategic planning team is also available on the Community Club website.
Druid Hills project
The Druid Hills project team continues to work on the planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
On Thursday, the board of directors authorized the execution of the simultaneous conveyance of real property agreement documenting the transfer of the .706 acres of Community Club property, known as the Fire Department parcel, to Fairfield Glade Holdings in exchange for the 8.568 acres of Fairfield Glade Holdings property, known as the Druid Hills Driving Range parcel, to the Community Club.
Once the property transfer transaction closes, initial work on the Druid Hills Driving Range will begin.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can email the Druid Hills steering committee and subcommittees at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the Druid Hills project is also available on the Community Club website.
Emergency Services
Complex update
Representatives from the Community Club board of directors, the Fire Department and their board of directors, and the major capital projects committee are meeting regularly to identify the preliminary requirements for both tenants of the emergency services building.
That is our July update from Across the Board.
At the board of directors meeting held on Thursday, July 27, the board approved the Druid Hills land transfer agreement between the Club and Tom Anderson, the declarant.
They also disapproved a dock request change order to be built on common property as the common property in question is actually two separate plots, with one owned by the Club and the other by Wyndham.
The Board also approved the following purchase requisitions:
• Tavistock Lane, Ridgeland Terrace and Knollwood Lane sewer extension/engineering, design and permitting — $6,800
• 2023 walking trails — $26,600
• Robin Hood Park/bocce courts and sidewalks — $415,000
