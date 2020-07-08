The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass, a 30-musician-strong professional instrumental ensemble, has recently prepared a virtual video performance of the Spanish march “Amparito Roca” for area residents to view on YouTube.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Southern Stars from gathering to rehearse and provide live concerts. Its members know the ability to hear live music performances has been greatly affected and that people are looking forward to getting out to concerts.
“The members of the SSSB were missing out on the camaraderie of meeting for rehearsals, and especially the preparation to present their brand of premium entertainment concerts,” explained Dwight Wages, group founder and president. “I proposed the virtual recording project to our conductor and the musicians and received their eager endorsement to assist in this endeavor.”
Wages said he scanned in the music selection parts to the 30 musicians for them to download and begin personal rehearsal. Conductor Steven Sudduth of the University of the Cumberlands sent out an audio “click track” to the musicians for them to listen to for tempo purposes along with instructions on where to record in their homes and appropriate placement of their audio recording devices.
“The recording process required a separate playback device for the click track and headphones to hear that directly, and a separate video and audio recording device to make their personal video,” Wages said. “Normally when you perform, you have the benefit of hearing all the member’s parts and fit yours into the ensemble sound. Recording by yourself with nothing by a click track is more challenging than with the group in the same room.”
He added, “Each of the individual recordings were then emailed to Dr. Sudduth who performed the 30+ hours of editing and mastering required to turn out the finished virtual video.”
The ensemble have utilized this involved process to provide this service and encourage residents to access the video in one of the following manners to enjoy this example of their skills and outstanding capabilities:
Via the direct link: https://youtu.be/ck58J1Mjt-0
Go to YouTube.com and enter “Southern Stars Symphonic Brass Band” in the search bar; “Amparito Roca” should be the first result. Several other videos of selections from prior concerts are also available on YouTube.
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass is in its 13th season of presenting a three-concert series in Crossville at the 1,200-seat Stone Memorial High School auditorium.
The musicians include university music department professors, secondary music educators, and other excellent musicians who did not make a career in music. These members live in the areas of Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Crossville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Southeast Kentucky, with some of them driving up to three hours each way to rehearse and provide Crossville concerts.
They have produced three CDs, four DVDs and performed at the prestigious invitation-only Great American Brass Band Festival to audiences of up to 8,000 patrons.
“We are very pleased with the outcome of this virtual recording, and I believe we are the first large ensembles to do this in the Crossville area and maybe even the Cookeville and Knoxville areas,” Wages said. “I hope that residents and music lovers will take this YouTube opportunity to listen to the group, and decide to come to our next season’s concerts to hear more of the variety of music we provide in all our concerts.
“Stay tuned for information about the dates for the 2020-’21 concert season, which will be communicated when things are resolved about when, what and where they have clearance on assembling again.”
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass is a federally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Contact Wages at 931-484-6939 or dwight.wages@gmail.com for more information.
