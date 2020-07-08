Timothy Picard Sr., 56, of Smithville, TN, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home in Smithville. He was born March 16, 1964, in Schenectady, NY, son of Calrence Henry Picard and Jean Marie (Charrette) Picard. He worked for Yorozu Welder and was of the Catholic faith. He is survived b…