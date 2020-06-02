Not long after the Fairfield Glade Community Club was created in 1970, residents called for a dedicated space to fulfill their literary indulgences, and the Fairfield Glade Library was established 1973.
Marion Connell expressed interest to the board administration that she would be willing to assist with the establishment of an onsite library in the community. Administrative Vice President Warren Hockert sent a “speed letter” – the FG version of a telegram – to Connell dated Nov. 10, 1973, regarding the proposed library. In the letter, he suggested that a library board be established to help manage the project and offered information that former librarian, a Mrs. Moore, could be of assistance.
Five days later, Connell sent a typed letter back to Hockert which said they would be able to have a stocked library as soon as they had adequate shelving and space. Connell arranged for the book stock to be serviced every six weeks by the Caney Fork Regional Library “bookmobile.” She had also recruited the help of Mrs. Harry Sabine.
“The next move is up to us,” she wrote.
Sabine had the idea to have library organizers conduct a survey to see what type of literature the Glade residents were interested in to include in the library’s listings.
Connell wrote, “I personally would like to see us have library service available here on [sic] the Glade before the end of the year, and am willing to devote what time is necessary to getting it set up.”
The library was located in one room in the building off Stonehenge Dr. that eventually became Westminster Presbyterian Church. In June 1974, Wallace Nichols made a book donation valued at $514.25, a demonstration of the supportive residents who greatly esteemed a library in the community.
Florence Hockert served as the library’s first head librarian. As a Caney Fork Regional Library book station, the bookmobile would bring new and popular books every six weeks like clockwork. Residents also brought donations from children’s books and fiction to magazines and reference. The onsite library grew and grew, was open three days a week and was staffed with six volunteers by 1978.
After the Village Green Mall was completed in 1980, the library eventually moved there. Janet Fredrick was serving as the library’s head librarian and the library continued to grow. As more residents moved to FG from all over the U.S., they were interested in their new home state of Tennessee. Donations went toward the purchase of Tennessee maps and history books to sate the appetites of resident requests.
Evelyn Parziale began volunteering at the library in 1985, eventually becoming head librarian, a capacity in which she served until 2017. When the drug store in the Village Green Mall expanded, the library was moved to its current location in the FG Library/Multi-Purpose Building on Lakeview Dr. in 1992.
The Caney Fork Regional Library closed in 2012, eliminating a major source of new books. However, the library with its faithful supporters, readers and volunteers has maintained itself – equally faithful in its consistent service to the literary leisure of the Fairfield Glade Community.
Library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Phone: 931-484-3728.
