When Fenton and I celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary, he bought me a new wedding band — five one-fifth karat diamonds in a row, one stone for each five years of marriage.
When we were approaching our 50th anniversary, I asked him if he was planning on getting me another band of five diamonds representing 25 more years of marriage. His reply was that I already had a nice ring and should be happy with that. I was a little disappointed, but decided I would buy it myself and he said it was OK with him if I wanted one that bad.
I visited our jeweler friend Chuck to discuss different settings, the cost, and how long it would take to get it made.
I golfed every week in a league and always took off my rings to play. Unbeknownst to me, Fenton came home from work, took my ring to Chuck, who weighed it, measured it, took photos of it, and ordered one exactly like it. Fenton and Chuck were in the same weekly breakfast group, and he would tell Fenton that I had been in the store again, talking about the ring. They both had a good laugh.
To celebrate our anniversary, we booked a 24-day trip on the best trains in Europe, and invited our long-time friends from California to go with us. Jack and Fenton had studied together in college. We caught up with them in Rome.
Aug. 7 was our anniversary, and our tour group had dinner in Florence at a lovely, old Tuscan villa way atop a hill. On one side of the hill was a vineyard and on the other, an olive grove. Below, we could see all of beautiful Florence from the back patio where we were served dinner. Our tour director knew it was our anniversary and had brought Champagne.
After dinner, our friend gave us a congratulatory Champagne toast and everyone applauded.
However, after the Champagne was gone, Fenton said, “This isn’t over yet,” gently took my left hand, pulled a ring out of his pocket, and put it on my finger! I was speechless!
When the Tuscan family, which consisted of a husband and wife, son (the only one who spoke English), his fiancée and grandmother, heard what was going on, they came out of the house, hugged us, and with tears in their eyes, gave us kisses on both cheeks, even the grandmother. The happy event was recorded with many photos.
The sunset had been just gorgeous and as we were leaving this charming villa for our bus, the moon was rising, full and unbelievably stunning, all adding to the enchantment of the evening. Everyone later said that was the highlight of the entire trip.
After we returned to our room, Fenton confessed how nervous he had been carrying the ring with him as he didn’t want to leave it in our hotel rooms. He had a beautiful card, wrapping paper and ribbons in his suitcase and was concerned I would find them. However, he decided not to wrap the ring.
Upon returning home, I found all the family and several friends knew about the new ring and enjoyed me being so surprised. When we went to the jewelry store, all the employees applauded us. Chuck put both rings into a single setting with a thin gold band between the two rows of diamonds. It is a very beautiful ring which I will always treasure.
How, when people admire my diamonds, I say they represent 50 years of marriage, a very special trip, and an especially loving husband.
We celebrated our 71st anniversary last August, but Fenton passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 94.
