Due to the rising cost of postage, newsprint, ink, and other related distribution costs, effective September 2023, Glade Sun readers will no longer receive “The Scene” or the Cumberland Now magazine as part of their free newspaper package.
Glade Sun readers will continue to receive news centric to Fairfield Glade, the AdMarket Classified, and specially targeted content sections.
“The Scene,” introduced in 2018, includes features, arts and entertainment, and a comprehensive event calendar. It will continue be available inside the Crossville Chronicle at dealer locations and mailed to subscribers.
The Cumberland Now magazine, introduced January 2020, will also be mailed to subscribers of the Crossville Chronicle and distributed free at select locations in Fairfield Glade.
The Crossville Chronicle has been publishing and printing Cumberland County’s news since 1886, and the Glade Sun since 1991.
To subscribe to total access, call 931-484-5145 or go online at www.Crossville-Chronicle.com/.
Subscribing members are granted total access to all Cumberland County news, including Crossville and Fairfield Glade.
In addition, all archived e-Editions of the Crossville Chronicle and Glade Sun are available, as well as past targeted content sections and Cumberland Now magazines.
— Bill Atkinson, publisher
Crossville Chronicle, Glade Sun
and Cumberland Now
