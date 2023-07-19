Do you like to eat?
Do you like clean air?
Do you want a healthy economy?
The National Park Service (www.pollinator.org/pollinators) offers answers to these three questions.
One out of every three bites of food you eat exists because of the efforts of pollinators. These foods include many fruits, vegetables and seeds.
Pollinators not only are necessary for our own food, but support the food and habitat of animals.
About 90% of all the flowering plants on earth are pollinated by insects and animals — plants which help stabilize our soils, clean our air, supply oxygen and support wildlife.
In the United States alone, pollination by honeybees contributed to over $19 billion of crop production in 2010. And pollination by other insect pollinators contributed to nearly $10 billion of crop production.
Pollinators around the world are in steep decline. This decline is so much more than a national conservation issue. It’s a global conservation issue and priority project.
Causes of pollinator decline include habitat loss, a changing environment, pesticides and parasites.
While some of the solutions to pollinator decline require government action, many do not.
The National Park Service offers some ways you can help:
• Provide habitat for pollinators by planting native flowers that bloom at different times. Offer variety by using flowers of different shapes, sizes and colors.
• Offer pollinators a drink by placing a shallow dish of water on your deck or windowsill to help thirsty pollinators stay hydrated or place semi-submerged stones in the water to provide a perch for drinking.
• Limit the use of pesticides. Before using a pesticide, ask yourself: Are flowers in bloom or are pollinators active during the pesticide application? Are there alternatives to using the pesticide? Am I applying the pesticide according to the instructions? Remember, pollinators can be harmed if they consume nectar or pollen that has come into contact with pesticides. You can also help reduce the risk of exposure by applying pesticides at night when bees and other pollinators are inactive.
• Nesting and sheltering sites are needed. Remember that different types of pollinators require different things. Some bees and pollinating beetles may use downed tree limbs and logs; many butterflies lay eggs and rear their young on plants; and a small patch of bare ground might serve ground-nesting bees. Potential nesting sites include trees (both living and dead), shrubs, brush piles, bare ground and bee boxes.
Want to grow a pollinator garden in your community to support pollinator health, our food system and ecosystems?
See the USDA’s Pollinator Garden infographic at tinyurl.com/pollinatorplantsUS for more information about which pollinator-attracting plants are native to your region.
With more than 4,000 types of bees in the United States, it’s a lot to buzz about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.