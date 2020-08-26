The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association deviated from their regular hiking schedule July 22 to join John Ford of Grassy Cove for a Wild Edibles/Survival Techniques class.
Ford, who is a veteran Army Ranger having served with the Green Berets/Special Forces, provides free training in these skills to whomever wants it. The class teaches participants how to survive if lost in the woods and what plants and roots can be eaten.
Plateau Chapter members rendezvoused with Ford atop Black Mountain and proceeded to take a casually paced stroll around the area, with Ford pointing out and educating the group on the different plants that were edible in a forest environment. Participants learned what parts to eat, methods on how to prepare them and some history of their use and the people who utilized them (Aztecs, American Indians, Pioneer Settlers and Civil War Soldiers).
Then the group drove to Grassy Cove and toured Ford’s property to learn more about the wild edibles available in a grasslands and wetlands environment.
Ford is an affable powerhouse of knowledge and strolls through nature gathering “groceries” as casually as we load our carts at Kroger’s.
We hope none of us will be sitting down to a meal of “Queen Anne’s Lace stems” with a bottle of creek-chilled “Sumac berry lemonade” and a side of “hog peas” anytime soon, but the chapter appreciates Ford teaching them. Knowledge is power and this knowledge could be lifesaving for hikers in a crisis.
Attendance was at class capacity (14) and a good time was had by all, along with some taste testing! For more information on Ford and his classes, visit his website at https://www.facebook.com/grassycoveoutdoors/ and click on “services” for a complete class listing.
Donating to Those Who
Protect Us
The chapter has donated $200 to the Cumberland County Emergency Rescue Squad (CCERS). The check was presented, by the Chapter’s Chairman, Norm Brinsley to 1st Lieutenant Jesse Hardt just prior to the squad’s monthly meeting. During their brief discussion, Hardt stated he was not aware of the Chapter’s presence and thanked its membership for their generosity. In return, Brinsley said that everyone in the Chapter appreciates knowing the CCERS has their back.
After the presentation, Norm along with Brinsley and Deborah Martin, chapter program coordinators, attended the CCERS’s meeting. They presented information on the active hiking schedule, strong membership standing in the Tennessee Trails Association and support of the many trails in Cumberland County and other locations to about 20 squad attendees. Brinsley added that while the chapter hopes to never have to call upon the CCERS for assistance, it is a great comfort knowing that, if needed, they are there to help a hiker in distress.
The Chapter’s Brochure was given to each attendee to reinforce Norm’s comments. Questions from a couple of people related to identification of locations depicted in the brochure, e.g. Mushroom Rock, were answered. Our attendance and information provided was well received.
For those interested in learning more about the Tennessee Trails Association and its local chapter’s activities, contact the following:
Norm Brinsley, Chapter Chair, by email at plateau@tennesseetrails.org
Deb Westervelt, Hike Coordinator, by email at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Or visit the blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspots.com/
