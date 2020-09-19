Wildwood Stables held its 3rd annual Parade of Breeds horse parade on Sunday, Sept. 6. A reported 200 attendees enjoyed the horse parade in which Standing Tall youth program students participated in the event, riding in the parade and assisting with pony rides.
In honor of the late Ken Schuning’s devotion and faithful service to the Standing Tall board and program, a commemorative plaque was presented to his wife, Jodi Schuning, as well as the dedication of a tree planted in his name in the memorial garden.
The Parade of Breeds festivities added a silent auction this year.
Food was provided by Christy's Pub Grub, with entertainment by DJ and Donna Garrison. Michelle Salazar said, “The program continues to grow and we are truly blessed to have such dedicated volunteers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.