The board has received numerous comments recently from our membership regarding the inclusion of a second restaurant operation as part of the Druid Hills Project. Ideas range from just a simple snack bar for golfers to an extensive Food & Beverage facility featuring a large dining room, lounge, private dining room, and a 19th Hole Sports Bar. Suggested menu offerings ranged from low-cost cafeteria-style, all-you-can-eat choices, to high-end white-tablecloth fine dining.
We have also had opinions expressed that our Food & Beverage operations should generate enough revenue to eliminate the need for member subsidies. Some feel, however, that Food & Beverage operations are member amenities that should be available whenever members choose to use them and should be subsidized by the membership.
The Board appreciates the input we have received and has considered each and every suggestion. But as you can see, regardless of the decisions we make, it is impossible to satisfy everyone. In any case, our actions must be financially responsible while complementing our overall strategy for the Food & Beverage division, a strategy designed to offer Community Club members and guests:
•Distinctly different dining venues and menu variety along with high standards of food quality and service.
•Fast casual venues that will serve golfers, marina patrons, swimmers, and other members and guests.
•A facility to accommodate a variety of larger community dining events.
Our Food & Beverage strategy is intended to satisfy the community’s needs for the next five-plus years. However, the Board is well aware that there are outside factors beyond our control that could impact the execution of this strategy.
The individual venues with their descriptions are all contingent upon consistent support by our membership and financial performance which will impact the timing of each step in the Food & Beverage strategy.
Druid Hills
The new Druid Hills Food & Beverage operation will serve as a sports bar and lounge with a traditional sports bar menu. It will also function as the 19th Hole with separate space for golfers during the day and extended evening hours. Design, functionality and menu for this venue will be the scope of the F&B Committee for Druid Hills. This will ultimately determine the size of this new facility. Construction timing will be dependent on the planning process this year. The design and atmosphere should be flexible enough to complement a venue in The Grove if it is constructed in the future (see following comments about a venue at The Grove).
Stonehenge
The Stonehenge Grille serves as a casual dining restaurant and sports bar. To provide members with a variety of menu offerings, a number of “Theme Nights” are planned during which the dining menu will be replaced by special theme night offerings. Once the Druid Hills facility is open, Stonehenge Grille will be transformed into an enhanced dining experience after 4 p.m., and the sports bar motif will be retired. Installation of a cover over the outdoor deck may be considered in the future along with additional covered outdoor seating to the right of the Grille and south of the putting green. This would accommodate golfers during the day and dinner guests in the evening. It would also allow for the relocation of the current golf turn stand that serves hot dogs and hamburgers prepared in the main kitchen, to the new covered area.
The Center
Plans call for this main facility to be transformed with equipment enhancements to be able to fully prepare food for small and large banquets. Community events such as “Trivia Night“ could be reintroduced with or without limited menu options. This venue will satisfy the need for a facility to accommodate large community gatherings. Some events could be catered by our Food & Beverage team, while outside providers may cater to others. We believe this is the best location for a larger venue since it is in the center of the community and would create synergy with The Grove.
Heatherhurst
Renovations are scheduled to start later this year and be ready for the 2023 golf season. In the near term, the facility will function as a daytime snack bar for golfers. The renovation design will be intended to enhance customer service, provide more offerings and increase revenues.
Dorchester
For the time being, this venue will function as a daytime snack bar for the Dorchester Golf Course. Over time, depending on the level of Food & Beverage activity, it could be transformed into a fast-casual dining environment with limited offerings much like the Grinder House in downtown Crossville. Consideration will be given to naming this venue if these changes take place.
St. George Marina
Equipment to allow for an expansion of the menu may be considered when the facility is renovated during the winter of 2022-’23. Consideration may be given to leveraging the Pavilion kitchen to offer fast-casual food on weekends during the summer season with a “Tiki Bar” motif. This space could be used for monthly special events such as fish fries or other outdoor grilling options.
The Grove
This could be a joint venture with the developer. Fast-casual dining from a limited menu would be appropriate here. The venue could also include a beer garden and/or brewpub offering live entertainment and special events. It is anticipated that this future venue could be operated by FGCC under a revenue-sharing agreement unless the developer can find another operator. The addition of this venue would complement the Village Center and The Grove concept.
While this strategy is designed to satisfy the community’s needs, each step is also designed to be independent of other steps and flexible in its execution timing.
The Board will continue to consider opinions and suggestions. And we will make decisions determined to be in the long-term best interests of the community as a whole.
