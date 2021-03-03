What would happen if you were stranded?
What would you do if you were lost and hungry in the expansive wilderness? What if you were your only hope of survival?
Luckily, a series of Wild Edible and Primitive Living Skills classes, taught by none other than John Ford, that is not only affordable, it’s one you can’t afford to miss.
Ford, of Grassy Cove, is offering a new slew of free classes for 2021, geared for those interested in beginner’s foraging, survival skills and expanding their knowledge of living off the land.
He has instructed these free classes for a decade as a way to give back to the community.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, even after some winter weather and impending icy rain, Ford’s edible wild plants class boasted about 10 students, some traveling as far as from the Carolinas to be there.
The class covered winter edible and medicinal plants. Handing out a list of foraging finds applicable for the month of February, the class set out to seek the winter edibles.
Assisted by Chuck Davis, Ford showed and studied with his students the identities of purple dead nettle, chickweed, bittercress, curly dock, toothwort, cleaver and speedwell, all edible and available during the winter months.
They were also taught what dormant pawpaw trees looks like and the early greens of poison hemlock, often confused with wild carrot.
Ford imparts his knowledge of edible plants and encourages them with hands-on learning, picking plants for them to take home to better learn how to prepare them to eat.
Ford, Army veteran, former Green Beret and Nick Rowe Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor, plans several classes throughout the year regarding wild edible and medicinal plants as the seasons progress along with the availability of different plant species. He also plans to hold classes to share his knowledge of primitive and survival skills.
2021 classes
Edible and medicinal plants — March 13, April 3, May 8, June 5, and Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.
Primitive fire building — Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.
Small and large game butchering, processing — Oct. 23 at 8 a.m.
Traps and snares — Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.
Like Ford’s Facebook page for informative posts and class schedules at facebook.com/grassycoveoutdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.