Fairfield Glade Community Club finances through the first quarter of 2023 are strong.
Balance sheet review
In Sewer, we have $4,036,996 (1) total cash compared to $4,383,199 (2) at the end of March 2022, which is a negative variation of ($346,203) (3).
For the Property Owners Association and Amenities, we have $3,454,662 (4) of capital cash plus $6,654,630 (5) of operating cash for a total of $10,109,292 (6) POA & Amenities cash compared to $8,365,245 (7) at the end of March 2022, which is a positive variation of $1,744,047 (8).
Cash flow review
Sewer ended March with a positive cash flow of $142,049, a negative variance of ($1,731) (1) compared to budget.
Revenue for March was negative ($16,349) primarily due to overstated commercial water usage.
This commercial water usage was based on the fourth quarter of 2022 which included two unknown water leaks.
Expenses were favorable to budget by $14,618 driven by reduced grinder pump expenses because of fewer home starts and inventory adjustments.
Property Owners Association ended March with a positive cash flow of $369,742, which is a positive variance of $214,136 (2) driven by Administration with three open positions not filled, adjustments for expired gift cards $25,000, services and fees of $49,000 with the Reserve Study being less than budgeted and additional assessments received of $21,100.
Amenities ended March with a negative cash flow of ($1.3 million), which is a positive variance of $63,841 (3) better than budget.
Food and Beverage continued their positive trend being $11,341 better than budget.
In addition, The Center and Recreation was favorable to budget $18,244 primarily due to pool revenue and banquet revenues favorable by $21,000.
Golf was favorable to budget $39,510 driven by 3,500 rounds favorable to budget and the $10,500 refund from Crab Orchard Utility District for the water leaks at Dorchester mentioned in last month’s report.
Overall POA and Amenities ended the first quarter with a negative cash flow of ($941,939), $277,967 (4) better than budget.
We are positioned well as we enter the busy season of the year.
With all the news about the Silicon Valley Bank failure, I have been asked about the security of our funds. Ninety-seven percent of our funds are secured by either the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. or other securities. The 3% uninsured represents cash that flows in and out of our accounts on a daily basis.
Please send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com
