Nine Cumberland County military veterans will be joining HonorAir Knoxville Flight 32 to Washington, DC, visiting military and other memorials on Wednesday, April 12.
The veterans will be in the company of 131 veterans who will depart from McGhee-Tyson Airport at 8:30 a.m. with escorts, team leaders and support personnel.
Among those veterans participating from Cumberland County are Kenneth Alley, Daniel Barnett, Robert Shepherd, Bruce Sapp, Clifford Stephens, Douglas Black, Edward Eischied and Gerald Godsey and Douglas Spangler. Spangler passed away days before the flight.
After touring the memorials, the veterans will return to Crossville.
First responders, veteran organizations, families and friends are invited to join in welcoming the veterans home at the Holiday Inn Express on Peavine Rd.
Their return is expected at about 8:45 p.m., where Cumberland County Community Band member Nancy Mitchell will play taps.
“I encourage residents to participate in this welcome home by coming to the Holiday Inn Express rear parking lot and show them we care,” said Honor Air Knoxville Cumberland County representative Gus Gocella.
“Many veterans did not receive a welcome when they came home from their military overseas service commitment,” Gocella continued, “and this tribute will help heal some of those hidden wounds we cannot see.”
