On Friday evening, Oct. 21, about 70 costumed rock n’ rollers enjoyed the Moonliters Dance Club Halloween party in Fairfield Glade.
The party featured music by Dennis Long (dressed as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with his wife Sheree).
There were many fantastic costumes, and the best costume winners of were A Trash Can and Trash Pile, The Phantom of the Opera and Christine, and the cast of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Ring in the New Year at The Moonliters Dance Club New Year’s Eve Gala from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Entertainment will be by The Memory Road Trio, with hors d’oeuvres catered by The Brass Lantern Restaurant, a cash bar, midnight champagne toast, and a photo station.
The public is welcome to attend.
Those interested can contact the Moonliters Dance Club for prices, information, and to purchase tickets at 931-202-2454 or email moonlitersffg@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.