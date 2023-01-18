Fairfield Glade Community Club board has selected seven members to serve on the Strategic Planning Committee.
“We received a large number of qualified applicants and résumés,” said a Monday e-blast sent by the FGCC board of directors.
“Interviews have been completed, and we are excited to announce the following Fairfield Glade residents who will serve as new members of the 2023 Strategic Planning Committee.”
The new members of the Strategic Planning Committee are Barbara Brown, Sue Eppler, Kathryn Hageny, Scott Hartema, Bruce Klockars, Phil Riley and David Urban.
Since last November, the board has been recruiting interested community residents to apply to serve on the committee.
The committee will focus on critical external and internal factors that will impact the long-term viability of the Fairfield Glade Community Club for the six- to 20-year horizon in advance of the current year’s business plan.
The Strategic Planning Committee will work closely with Strategic Planning partner, Private Club Associates, and the Community Club’s board of directors to play an important role throughout the process in helping to develop the Strategic Plan document.
Once the Strategic Plan document is completed, presented to the membership, and approved by the board, the committee will be charged with annually recommending updates based upon new trends, new data, and new needs and conditions as they are identified.
The Strategic Planning Committee will develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board of directors.
“We thank the new members of the SPC for volunteering their time and talents to serve the Fairfield Glade Community,” the e-blast continued.
Community members with comments or questions can email the committee at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc.
