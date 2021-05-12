The Fairfield Glade Racquet Center had its first-ever TEAM pickleball event May 1-2.
The team event was based on total points (not wins) — making every point won much more important to total team points.
Sixty players, 44 matches, and 132 games played across 2.0-4.0+ skill levels.
Congratulations to the Gray Team, who walked away with a gold medal and 1,201 total points.
Taking silver was the Orange Team with 1,127 points, and the Blue Team achieved a bronze with 1,073 points.
It was great event allowing players of all levels to meet and show some team camaraderie.
Well done by pros William Taylor and Dylan Nelson.
Look forward to this event again next year — or even sooner.
