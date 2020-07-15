Artist Cindy Howson will offer an Acrylic Pour class on July 21, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Art Center.
The third class is Dirty Flip Cup Acrylic Pours, which occurs on Tuesday, July 21, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for guests, with a $5 materials fee payable to the instructor on the day of the class. Participants will learn the technique of dirty flip cup acrylic pour, which is empowering for the beginning artist to the most experienced of painters.
Pouring is a great way to get marbleized effects, rich color glazes, and add some fun to the painting process. Half the fun is the unpredictable results on the canvas after the cup is flipped.
Plateau Creative Arts Center is located at 451 Lakeview Drive in Fairfield Glade. To register, call the Arts Center at 931-707-7249 or go to the host desk at the above address anytime between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
