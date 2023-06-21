Members of the community came together the morning of June 10 at the Cumberland County Courthouse to remember those they have loved and have lost.
The annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release supports Hospice of Cumberland County, a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care to individuals with home services and its residential Cumberland House Hospice. It is organized by the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary.
“In our sadness and with thanksgiving, we will remember them,” said Hospice Board President Jim Oswald during the invocation.
“As we release our butterflies today, we know our loved ones are with us and always will be.”
Butterflies are a symbol of life and of freedom. The Hospice Auxiliary selected Painted Lady butterflies, which are native to the area.
Participants purchased a butterfly for $25 each or $100 for five names.
There were also donations made in honor of the veterans in the community and in honor of three individuals who have not passed away.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church purchased butterflies to remember members who had passed away during the past year.
As the names of each person honored and remembered were read, the audience sat with their memories. Then, they opened the envelopes carefully.
The butterflies awoke from their rest and they took to flight, seeking out baskets of flowers and trays of fruit placed around the gazebo.
More than 350 butterflies were released.
Special thanks was extended to Crossville Garden Center, DJ and Donna Garrison and Equipment Clinic for their support of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.