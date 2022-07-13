People looking for a fun and enjoyable time are sought to participate in the 31st annual Fairfield Glade Treasure Hunt.
The event will be Sept. 9, with participants scheduled to meet at noon in the north end of the Wellness Center parking lot on Stonehenge Dr.
This year’s Treasure Hunt is limited to 20 cars with a maximum of four people per car. The various destinations will be in the Fairfield Glade area.
There will be puzzles to solve, leading to a final secret destination where snacks and beverages will be served and prizes awarded. Cost is $10 per person.
Call Diane and Ned Hugg at 419-799-9094 or Sue and Tim Case at 218-591-1125 to sign up or for more information.
