Ralph and Judy Davis have been Fairfield Glade residents for 30 years.
Ralph Davis joined the U.S. Navy when he was 16 years old and served during World War II. He was one of the sailors whose boat went ashore to retrieve the soldiers after the battle of Iwo Jima. Judy Davis graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. They met when they both joined General Motors in 1965. After a long and successful career at General Motors in Michigan, they look back on those 25 years with gratitude to a company that “was good to us” and allowed them to retire in such a beautiful location.
Ralph and Judy Davis became aware of Fairfield Glade (FG) when they were working in Michigan. Back in the 80s, FG offered visitors a three-day golf package visit and, while the Davises didn’t utilize one of the offers, they heard good things from others who took advantage of them.
Their first impression of FG when they retired and visited in 1990 was of the natural beauty of the area and the neat appearance of the homes and public spaces. Just like visitors today, the moderate climate, low crime rate and low taxes also were big factors in their decision to make FG their home.
When they purchased their town home 30 years ago, they also purchased a motorhome and traveled around the U.S. for 5 years. For the first time, they were free from work and a big house. They felt secure owning in FG while being gone for extended periods of time in their RV. As they traveled around the country, they saw many beautiful places, but none felt like home until they returned to FG. They have enjoyed new friendships from their church, golfers and their neighbors. They like the life they created here.
When that adventure ended, they kept their town home and 10 years ago they acquired a condo in Ft. Myers Florida where they spend the winters.
They’ve always found the honesty and sense of humor of the local Crossville people to be delightful. They have also appreciated the fact that, for the most part anyway, in FG they were all transplants seeking a relaxed retirement lifestyle. That was a great common denominator.
Ralph was a starter and ranger at both Dorchester and Stonehenge for many years and he golfed most days. Judy golfed a couple of days a week for many years but also enjoyed knitting and sewing. Judy and Ralph both believe the FG golf courses are second to none. Ralph was also an FG volunteer firefighter for five years, and Judy was a church pianist for nine years. They were members of the hiking club and the historical society. These groups provided a wonderful experience as it relates to this area of Tennessee.
Judy reflected, “Life is better on the lake, and we enjoy our lakefront town home where we feel safe and comfortable.”
She walks a neighbor’s dog daily and has made many friends in the Lake Catherine community.
They’ve also taken advantage of the FG bus trips and gone to places like the Biltmore at Christmas, to Nashville to hear the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and a visit to the University of the South. They’ve enjoyed the proximity to Gatlinburg and Nashville where they have visited many times.
One thing they have seen improve markedly over the years is the local healthcare. A healthcare specialist was almost non-existent in 1990. A trip to Knoxville or Nashville was necessary for such areas as cancer, heart, orthopedic, gynecologic and breast exams. They noted the local hospital and the variety of doctors available has grown and shown major improvement.
They’ve chuckled many times about the comment their realtor made back in 1990, telling them that “Peavine Road is scheduled to be widened soon.”
Today, 30 years later, they are just hoping they live long enough to see it completed! They think the Architectural Control Committee’s effort to ensure the natural beauty of the community in FG has been outstanding. Here’s hoping they continue their great work.
In 1990, their first year as FG residents, they joined in the celebration for the 20th birthday of Fairfield Glade. There was entertainment and a birthday cake for any who came to celebrate. They’d hoped this one would be as delightful.
Judy and Ralph Davis wish Fairfield Glade a Happy Birthday and make this birthday wish, “For Fairfield Glade to retain all of its beauty and charm even as it continues to grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.