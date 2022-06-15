Henry “Hank” Henning, Bruce T. Horn and Karen Sharak are the official candidates for the 2022 election for the available Fairfield Glade Community Club’s property owner director-at-large seat.
The candidate nominated by the Timeshare Associations’ Presidents for the interval owner board member is Barbara Storer, and the candidate nominated by the declarant for the developer board member is Misty Galloway.
The “Meet the Candidates” night for director-at-large candidates will be Thursday, July 28 at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
The event will be live-streamed, and the video will be available on the FGCC website, www.fairfield
gladeresort.com, by Friday, July 29.
Questions will be posed to the candidates by the Election Committee based on community current events and suggestions received from FGCC members either via email to fgccelection@fairfieldglade.cc or dropped off at the Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd. by July 15.
This will provide the opportunity to learn more about each candidate and hear the candidates’ positions on various issues facing Fairfield Glade property owners.
Election ballots for members in good standing as of July 1 will be emailed or mailed, based on the member’s preference, beginning Aug. 8.
“In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees, and fines.
Voters must use either the web link provided in the email sent from the voting service or the provided manual ballot and preaddressed envelope to cast their votes and return their ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 2.
Members who have a computer but have been reluctant to vote electronically are encouraged to give this option consideration.
It is easy, very secure and reduces the costs of administering the election.
The results of the election for the property owner director-at-large position will be announced at the annual membership meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at The Center.
Membership: Please ensure that member records have a correct email address.
Email correct information to memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc if the address needs to be changed.
Henry “Hank” Henning
12 Cheltenham Lane
817-915-9634
Background Information
Provide and share any information you feel relevant — education, employment, etc.
• Fairfield Glade resident since 2015.
• BS degree University of Canterbury
• Retired Verizon Communications national network manager
Community Involvement
Current clubs/organizations, past/current FGCC committee membership(s), etc.
• Program manager Way To Go, Fairfield Glade Resident Services
• Past member, Strategic Planning Committee FGCC
• Past Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Beford, TX
Fairfield Glade
What do you consider the primary issues facing the community and its board of directors and how would you address these issues?
• Infrastructure needs of FGCC to meet expanded growth.
• Fair and equal enforcement of policies
• Continue strong financial stability
• Enhanced partnership with Wyndham Resorts and Fairfield Glade developers
Bruce T. Horn
370 Rotherham Dr.
931-456-6131; 401-575-6497
Background Information
Provide and share any information you feel relevant — education, employment, etc.
• U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran
• College of Lake County, IL — Business
• University of Illinois — Engineering
• University of New Mexico
• Regional manager, Digital Equipment Corp.
• Staff member, Los Alamos National Laboratory
• Partner/CTO/CIO, Pivot LLC EEC, London, England, and Brussels, Belgium
• Partner/CTO/CIO, Pivot Marketing Data Services LLC, Newport, RI
Community Involvement
Current clubs/organizations, past/current FGCC committee membership(s), etc.
• Board member, Fairfield Glade Resident Services
• Past president, Fairfield Glade Rotary Club
• Past president, Fairfield Glade Rotary Foundation
• Past chair/technical director, Neighborhood Watch Coaltion
• Two terms chair, Racquet Sports Committee
• Member, Strategic Planning Committee
Prior Civic Involvement
Boards, commissions, councils, etc.
• Chamber of Commerce East Greenwich, Newport, RI
• Commission on Electronic Medical Records, Rhode Island
Fairfield Glade
What do you consider the primary issues facing the community and its board of directors and how would you address these issues?
• How to better address, communicate, and manage inevitable changes in our community.
• Existing programs and services are a good effort that can be expanded and enhanced.
• The at-large position(s) on the board are an excellent opportunity of provide a conduit for communication and insight to, and from the board and community.
Karen Sharak
112 Greenwood Rd.
585-978-4074
Background Information
Provide and share any information you feel relevant — education, employment, etc.
I was a teacher from 1976-’86 in elementary school, and from 1992-’97 in the NVS Correctional Facility in Red Creek, NV. From 1997-2019 I was a paralegal for various law offices in Syracuse and Rochester. I believe that my background as a teacher and paralegal are areas of professionalism that would fit the duties of a director-at-large.
Community Involvement
Current clubs/organizations, past/current FGCC committee membership(s), etc.
I am part of the music ministry at St. Francis of Assisi
Prior Civic Involvement
Boards, commissions, councils, etc.
I have not served on any boards, commissions or councils.
Fairfield Glade
What do you consider the primary issues facing the community and its board of directors and how would you address these issues?
The major issue I know of is the Druid Hills Golf Club project. I have been to two town meetings regarding the future of Druid Hills. The residents who spoke at both meetings were very clear in their wishes for what Druid Hills should be.
The residents were passionate about having Legends back as a place for community to gather again. However, their remarks fell on deaf ears. The board members ignored each and every speaker. If Druid Hills is not going to be a place for social gatherings, then an alternative must be established. The residents want community, and this should be a primary concern for the board. Having different theme nights at Stonehenge is not the answer.
Fairfield Glade advertises itself as a resort. This is not a “resort;” the board needs to review resorts in other areas and make future plans to improve the amenities.
Feel welcome to list any other pertinent information you would like to present
I am a concerned resident who wants to improve the quality of life for the residents of the Glade.
