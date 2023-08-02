Blue Walnut Golf Tennessee hosted its second annual fundraiser to benefit prostate cancer research on July 23 at the Heatherhurst-Brae golf course in Fairfield Glade.
The mission is to increase the awareness of prostate cancer screening and early detection, to provide funds for essential research and to assist those in their fight with cancer with community support.
Proceeds will be presented to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the Cumberland Medical Center Cancer Patient Fund.
A beautiful day of golf, skill prize awards and other prizes worth more than $5,000 were enjoyed by 116 male and female golfers.
“The community support was inspirational again this year,” said Gerard Pacini, golf tournament organizer.
“We realize that volunteerism and donations are in abundance in Crossville and there are many choices that companies, both large and small, need to make within their budgetary constraints.”
He continued, “We sincerely appreciate those companies that choose to support this event and our mission.”
Cumberland Medical Center, through Medic Regional Blood Center, provided free PSA screenings to 27 of the male participants and community residents.
Medic’s Blood Bus was parked in the parking lot and while golfers played their round, residents stopped in and took advantage of the service as well as provided a blood donation.
After their round, players were able to get their PSA screening and/or donate blood.
“A hearty round of applause to CMC and Medic for their support of this event,” Pacini said.
Blue Ribbon golf tournaments are uniquely created by people who love the game and want to raise awareness and funds for much-needed research as well as provide fun and a chance to win nice prizes. Blue Walnut Golf Tennessee was created to assist in this mission.
“We want to thank the Prostate Cancer Foundation for their support in providing collateral and awareness materials,” Pacini said. “Their on-site presence the day of the event is an indicator of their commitment to spreading the word that, if discovered early, prostate cancer is treatable. Thank you, Taylor Erkman and Chris Conway, for your amazing support.”
While the event is for one day, the fight to find a cure for prostate cancer, or any cancer, is never-ending. Go to pcf.org for additional information on the Prostate Cancer Foundation and their mission, or to make a straight donation in honor of Blue Walnut Golf Tennessee.
“We are already looking forward to our third annual event and will provide more information as it becomes available,” Pacini said.
Contact Pacini at 312-203-3245 or gerardpacini@live.com for information about the Blue Walnut Golf Tennessee mission.
Pacini issued special thanks to his teammates and wives: Chris and Heidi Olson, Mike and Marsha Vagi, Harlan and Karin Horlick, Gerry and Betty Haser, and Patricia Klein; as well as Cody King and the staff at Heatherhurst; Fairfield Glade Community Club (Logan, Adam, Jeff, Michael and Adams); Coca-Cola; Prostate Cancer Foundation; Cumberland Medical Center; and Medic Regional Blood Center.
He also thanked the sponsors:
Eagle level — Tier One Orthopedics, Willow Window, Jason Lewis Crossville Supercenter, Good Times Wine, Spirits, Brew and Car Spa.
Birdie level — East Tennessee Dodge, Total Balance Therapy, Campbell Pest Solutions
Par level — Allstate Insurance-Brad Hardman Agency, Crossville Dentistry, Dr. Dirk Davidson-Tennessee Plateau Oncology PLLC, Dr. John Lacy-University Urology PC, Farm Bureau Insurance-Chris Thomas Agency, Grace Givers, One Bank, Volunteer Energy Corp.-VEC Customer Share program.
Also thanked are those who donated other prizes: Aaron’s Appliances, Academy Sports + Outdoors, The Bear Trace, Bertram Golf Packages offering Fairfield Glade golf packages, Bramble Berry Café & Bakery, Brass Lantern Restaurant, Buckeye Home Medical Equipment, Cann-I-Help Hemp Co., Casa Grande Restaurant, Charlotte’s Interiors, Chattanooga Whisky, Clearview Closets and Blinds, Collage Boutique, Crawford Family Chiropractic, Cre8 Your Space, Edwin Watts Golf, Fairfield Glade Community Club, The Feed Store, Five Star Food Service, Flowers Bakery, Fifth Street Market, Food City, Forte’s On the Square, GNC, Golf Capital Learning Center, Highland Federal Savings, Jan’s Wine and Liquor, Lake Tansi Village Resort, Lawn Rangers, Ed & Sallie Lemke, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Leslie’s Sweet Nostalgia, Nissan of Cookeville, Micuda Salon, Mortgage Investors Group, Patriot Golf, PING Golf Equipment, Regions Bank, Shadden Tire Pros, Shirley’s Cupcake Boutique, Swallows Developers Inc., Stonehaus Winery, Tabors Pawn Shop, Sue and Tim Tewalt, Total Wine & More, Willow Catering and Wyndham Destinations.
