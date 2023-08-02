Bert Kersten | Fairfield Glade Lions Club
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is currently busy planning for the 34th annual golf tournament.
The grand prize on one of the par 3 hole-in-one opportunities is $25,000. Other hole-in-one prizes will be available for the remaining par 3 holes.
The tournament will Saturday, Sept. 9, at Fairfield Glade Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course with a shot-gun start at 8 a.m.
It will be a four-person scramble for men, women and mixed flights. Individual entries are accepted and will be assigned to a team.
Entry fee of $85 per person includes green fees, range balls, a goody bag, grab-and-go breakfast, soft drinks, water and lunch.
Golfers can purchase mulligans for $5 each or five for $20 before their tee time. Make mulligan purchases at the registration table.
There will be other games during the tournament.
All teams will be preflighted based on average 18-hole scores shown on the entry form. First-, second- and third-place winners for each flight will be awarded at the end of the tournament.
Entry forms are available at Heatherhurst golf course as well as all of the other courses’ pro shops, at www.fairfieldglade.com/Golf/Tournaments/September 9th Lions entry form. Or call Lion Duane at 931-484-3441 or Lion Joe at 417-230-1141 to ask for a form to be emailed.
Make all checks payable to Fairfield Glade Lions Club and mail with entry form to Duane West, 113 Huntington Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
Eye Centers of Tennessee LLC be the tournament sponsor. The lunch is sponsored and provided by Willow Café & Catering.
Both are returning as sponsors again this year, and the Lions Club thanks them for their continued support.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club has used the funds raised over the last 34 years to continue to support their work and organization within the community and county.
In case of a rainout, rain checks will be issued and prizes will be awarded at the luncheon.
