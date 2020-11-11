On Sept. 12, the Fairfield Glade Lions Club hosted its 31st annual golf tournament at the Heatherhurst Crag golf course.
Twenty-five teams enjoyed an absolutely beautiful day.
Much like the previous 30 tournaments, this one was successful and raised money for the Fairfield Glade Lions.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club expresses sincere thanks to SERVPRO of Cumberland and White Counties, the tournament corporate sponsor.
Four flights were created for prize awards: women’s, mixed couples, and two men’s flights based on handicap.
Three cash awards were presented for each flight.
Winning players in the women’s flight were Lori Bahr, Cynthia Hartlieb, Sheryl Vorst and Lesley Lincoln.
Winning players in the mixed couples flight were Jack and Laurie Speckman, and Kenneth and Wendy Berneck.
The men’s first flight was won by Heath Thompson, Mason Jolly, Bubba Jolly and Blake McCormick.
The men’s second flight was won by Charles Straight, Terry Freeman, Doug Peters and Adrian Ancheta.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club thanks Lefty’s Barbeque for providing the lunch. Thanks to Flowers Bakery, Food City, Regions Bank and Coca-Cola for providing breakfast and refreshments.
The club also thanks all the golfers and contributors who participated and the many hole sponsors.
Funds from the golf tournament are used for the Lions’ various projects in and around Fairfield Glade and Cumberland County.
