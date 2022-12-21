Peaks of Hope is closing out the year preparing to provide a number of opportunities to help the community in 2023.
“During the year, we estimate 5,000 times the door has been opened at Peaks of Hope for us to serve,” said Scott Allen, who, with his wife, Sue, founded the organization at 4188 Peavine Rd., Suite 101.
Peaks of Hope provides learning opportunities that aim to ignite hope and strengthen relationships to positively impact individuals, families and the community. It offers classes, coaching, mentoring and collaboration both in-person and virtually.
Classes in 2022 included Grandparents as Parents, Financial Peace, GriefShare, Book of Jonah, Book of Daniel, Grace-Based Grandparenting, Bettering Communications, Life Skills, Birth of Christ, Storytime, Blended Family simulcast and pickleball instruction with Kids on the Rise.
“We have great plans for 2023 that will incorporate offering classes, including a marriage class entitled A Lifelong Love; Grandparents Matters; Grandparenting and Relative Caregivers raising children; Financial Peace; GriefShare,” Allen said. “Sue and I are also certified by Prepare/Enrich to provide coaching and mentoring to couples.”
This year’s primary focus was on home, grandparenting and children. The Allens attended Legacy Coalition Conference in Jacksonville, FL, where they received a number of tools for supporting the grandparenting community.
Peaks of Hope has many nonprofit collaborations, including Cumberland Prevention Coalition, Crossville Housing Authority, Avalon Center, Cumberland Fellowship, Crossville Church of the Nazarene and Kids on the Rise.
A community characterized by healthy relationships is Peaks of Hope’s vision. Allen said the facility’s board of advisers have been invaluable throughout the year.
Donations are welcome. Allen said basic needs are $2,000 per month. Tax-deductible donations are accepted through FamilyLife Local Crossville at give.cru.org/1107180.
“We are excited to see what God has in store for 2023,” Allen said. “Thank you for your continued prayers and financial support.”
Visit www.POHTN.com or call 513-227-9371 for more information.
