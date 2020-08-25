The 2021 Member/Member Golf Tournament will be held on Aug. 14-15, so mark your calendars for what will be another, even bigger tournament!
Your Member/Member Golf Tournament Committee wishes to thank our sponsors, golf staff and participants for making the 2020 tournament another success.
The year 2021 will be the Committee’s last year putting on the golf tournament. The committee is looking for volunteers and would like to offer the opportunity to anyone interested in taking over for 2022. New potential committee members will be able to “shadow” the committee’s activities for the 2021 tournament starting next March. Please contact John Hughes at 931-707-9589 if you are interested.
